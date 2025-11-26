Return to Oz Is Dark Wizard of Oz Done Right

Anyone who has never seen Return to Oz will read that synopsis and imagine a rousing adventure, which it certainly is. While Murch and his producers convinced Disney to pay MGM for the rights to use the iconic ruby slippers, a new creation for The Wizard of Oz and thus not available to those with rights to just the Baum novels, very few of the production or character designs resembled the 1939 movie. As a result, even familiar characters like the Scarecrow received new and vibrant looks.

Moreover, new heroes like Jack Pumpkinhead and Tik-Tok benefited from state-of-the-art special effects, at least for 1985, immersing the viewer in a totally new world of fantasy. Of particular note is the Gump, a moose head creature mixed with random pieces of furniture and given sentience by the magical Powder of Life that Dorothy frees from Mombi. Thanks to these characters, much of Return to Oz feels like the stuff of childhood fantasies.

The Wonderful Nightmares

Wonderful as those moments are, the rest of Return to Oz feels like it sprung from children’s nightmares. There’s always been a scary side to The Wizard of Oz, most famously the flying monkeys or the surly trees who punish Dorothy for picking their apples. But even Baum’s novels contained moments of peril, as befitting the story of a little girl constantly beset by threats.

Between Murch’s direction, the excellent character designs, and the film’s high-quality special effects, even the most outlandish figure from Baum’s imagination comes to life on the screen in Return. In theory, the Wheelers shouldn’t be so scary; they’re people who ride around with skates on their hands and feet, and masks on the tops of their heads. In practice, the Wheelers are uncanny to a disturbing degree, their inefficient mode of transportation making them all the creepier.

Even the Gump, who is a lovable figure, is terrifying when you stop to think about it. Why does furniture have life all of a sudden? What goes through its mind when it realizes that its head has no real connection to its body?

Easily the worst of them all is Mombi, the primary antagonist of the film. Mombi is a vain woman who cuts off the heads of women who are more beautiful than her and, using the Powder of Life, replaces her head with theirs. That’s troubling enough, especially when she decides that Dorothy—looking far more vulnerable than her 1939 predecessor, as Balk was younger than Judy Garland when she wore the ruby slippers—will provide her next head. And the scene in which Mombi demonstrates to Dorothy and the viewers how she replaces heads is utterly terrifying.