The Wicked Ending’s Fundamental Flaw

But the biggest problem by far with the Wicked split is the way the new movie tries for a happier ending than either the original 1995 novel or the Broadway musical imagined. Instead of being a victory and redemption for both women, Wicked: For Good ends with a milquetoast apology, a defense of authoritarianism, and an insult to the viewers.

For Worse

Wicked began life not as a musical, but as a cynical revisionist novel by Gregory Maguire. Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West used the world of Oz imagined by author Frank L. Baum as a platform to explore the nature of evil, reframing the Wicked Witch of the West Elphaba as a social outcast who gets pushed into evil-doing and Glinda the Good Witch as a fake social climber who betrays the bond they formed in school.

The musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman finds self-afirmation in Elphaba’s story and leans into the friendship between the two women. It relegates most of the nastiness and political critique of Maguire’s novel to the second act, and even then it continues to underscore the connection between Elphaba and Glinda, as demonstrated by the reconciling number For Good. In the musical, Elphaba fakes her death and escapes Oz with Fiyero, leaving Glinda to rule as the Good Witch.

All of those elements from the musical make their way into Wicked: For Good, but the need to expand one act into a full movie means that they get even more attention. We spend more time with Elphaba as a beleaguered freedom fighter, as in the film’s superhero-inspired opening, and more time with Glinda as she seeks power and riches for herself. In one particularly jarring moment, the scene of Boq (Ethan Slater), now transformed into the Tin Man through a bit of body horror magic, leads a lynch mob to find and kill Elphaba is followed by a new song “Girl in a Bubble,” in which Glinda has a little pity party for the gilded cage she created by betraying her friend to the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

A similar problem occurs with the staging of the song “Wonderful,” performed by the Wizard in hopes of getting Elphaba to join him with Glinda. In the musical, the Wizard sings about how he’s a victim of people’s expectations, that he’s just a carnival barker from Kansas who was thrust into his position at the behest of Oz’s citizens. But director Jon M. Chu and the screenplay by Holzman and Dana Fox adds a preamble in which the Wizard muses upon epistemology. He rebuffs Elphaba’s insistence upon telling the truth by arguing that truth is just what people agree to believe.

By spending more time with the nihilistic and self-serving parts of the story, and separating those elements from the uplifting friendship in the first film, Wicked: For Good builds to a contemptible close.