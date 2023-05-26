Remembering One of Ray Stevenson’s Most Overlooked Roles

Even among such rough company, Stevenson does not give an inch of his turf as the star of this film. As “the man the mob couldn’t kill,” he towers in the part of the clever criminal, and no one can steal a scene.

A Criminally Good Supporting Cast

As John Nardi, D’Onofrio underplays his A-game. He internalizes contradictory motives while tossing off bravura disguised as insincere apology. Nardi is justifiably angry, knows his justification doesn’t matter in the logistics of mob hierarchy, and still advances. Then D’Onofrio turns it around with the warmest onscreen camaraderie to be had with Stevenson. Greene and Nardi feel like friends to the audience. We sense the mutual respect, and the enjoyment they get from each other. We root for their friendship. We are truly pissed when Nardi opens the wrong door after dancing, not bare-knuckled throttling as the term is usually used, but dancing, away from Greene after a minor victory. What gangster does that? D’Onofrio sells it though, because Stevenson buys it with cautious optimism.

Like most gangster films made after The Sopranos, Kill the Irishman employed several actors who made their bones on the HBO gangland gamechanger. Vinny Vella gets a no-work position as New York mobster Frank Brancato. The film hauls in Steve Schirripa, as “Big Mike” Frato and Tony Darrow as Mikey Mendarolo: two waste management truckers who take on the garbage union and stand off against their good friend, Greene. Schirripa and Stevenson make an instant connection at their first encounter, which continues in their onscreen arc. They have each other’s backs at different times, and Greene has true concern about Frato’s kids, all 10 of them.

We are led to believe Greene misfires on his attempt to blow Frato up in his car out of a sense of loyalty. But the victim under the vehicle belies that. Greene and Frato’s ultimate showdown happens quickly but accomplishes a lot, twisting the Irishman’s sense of honor and reconfiguring his allegiances. Darrow’s scene with Kilmer is pure icing on the cake; Stevenson cooks in his heated interrogation with the top cop, and it showcases how much of the film is about character. Stand up guys get that rep by not having much to say, and the actors say a lot without words or around them.

One of the most fun things to watch in an actor is how they play duplicity. Stevenson is forthright to Sorvino’s underhanded “Fat Tony,” who praises him to his face, and orders his best hitter to do the job on the Irishman before his car even turns a corner. Greene knows the score but lays his cards on the table face up. As Shondor Birns, Walken brings an undercurrent of warmth to his glacial businessman, an icy disassociation from his usurious business, and a total freeze to business associates who bring on any heat.

The rifts work more effectively because friendships have been established. This becomes most infuriating when Birns uses mob logic on Greene, because it seems a solution can easily be worked out, if only businessmen didn’t spend their own money. It is what finally makes Greene strike out on his own.