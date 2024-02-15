The Screen Test That Saved Planet of the Apes From Oblivion

As Jacobs related to the legendary Cinefantastique magazine in a 1971 interview, he spent more than three years trying to get a studio behind the project, arming himself on each round of pitches with a new piece of the development puzzle. First, he started with production sketches; then he commissioned a screenplay by Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling (later rewritten and finalized by Michael G. Wilson); next he landed a major star, Charlton Heston, who immediately responded to Serling’s script; after original director Blake Edwards (The Pink Panther) dropped out, Heston in turn suggested director Franklin J. Schaffner, whom he had worked with on the 1965 historical epic The War Lord.

Jacobs went to MGM, United Artists, Paramount, and Warner Bros., along with Rank in England and producer Samuel Bronston in Spain. But as he told Cinefantastique, “Now I have Heston, Schaffner, a screenplay, and all the sketches. I go right back to everybody, and they throw me out again.”

A Pivotal Moment

Well, not everyone showed Jacobs the door: Richard Zanuck at 20th Century Fox was intrigued by the premise of the film, but – like many of the other studio execs who turned the project down – he couldn’t envision an audience watching the movie and doing nothing but laughing at it. As Zanuck told Jacobs, “Nobody will believe Charlton Heston talking to an ape.”

The problem of making talking, intelligent apes believable was one thing; science fiction itself still did not have the cache it does today. Despite occasional landmark films like The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951), and acclaimed but low-rated TV shows like Star Trek (1966), sci-fi was still considered kiddie stuff, mostly relegated to giant monsters or bug-eyed Martians in cheapo flying saucers.

But Zanuck remained interested – enough so that Fox actually laid out the money for the screenplay – and finally proposed an idea to Jacobs: the studio would finance a screen test – what we call these days a proof-of-concept – that would demonstrate whether human actors in ape makeup could look and speak credibly as simians, while also displaying the dramatic potential of the material.

The ape makeup – of which the ultimate version we saw onscreen was designed by John Chambers, who won a special Academy Award for his groundbreaking efforts – was one of the biggest questions surrounding the viability of the project. A Fox makeup artist named Ben Nye Sr. developed an early version of the makeup for the screen test, which ended up featuring Edward G. Robinson as Dr. Zaius and Heston as the astronaut George Taylor (named Thomas in the Serling script), with then-unknown Fox contract players James Brolin as Cornelius and Linda Harrison as Zira (Robinson eventually declined the role because he had problems with the makeup, while Harrison went on to play the mute human girl Nova in the first two movies).