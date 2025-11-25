The One Thing Mike Flanagan’s Exorcist Sequel Has to Get Right

The conflict resulted in a perfect movie. At no point does The Exorcist itself deny the supernatural, as demonstrated by infamous scenes such as the one in which Regan turns her head 180 degrees and mimics the voice of a man she killed. But Friedkin never allows the material to become sensational, let alone preachy, turning his attention to the deep conflict within Father Karras (Jason Miller) and Regan’s mother Chris (Ellen Burstyn).

As a critical and commercial hit, now canonized as one of the great horror movies, The Exorcist has spun off sequels and a TV series. Yet, none of them have come even close to replicating the power of the first one. Sometimes, the problem can be attributed to the people behind the camera: Green’s ecumenical approach for Believer undercut its own themes, John Boorman had a crazy approach to Exorcist II, and Renny Harlin‘s glossy style meshed poorly with the material.

On paper, letting Blatty direct Exorcist III or giving the fourth movie to Paul Schrader, who combined faith and doubt perfectly in films like The Last Temptation of Christ or First Reformed, seem like a slam dunk, but both produced dull riffs on the 1973 film. Only the Fox show has really worked, and that’s because it plays more like prestige television than a continuation of The Exorcist.

All of which brings us back to Mike Flanagan. No current filmmaker has been better than Flanagan about exploring the relationship between faith and doubt. The beautiful monologues he wrote for Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Bly Manor reveal a mind both sensitive to the beauty of belief and cognizant of the demands of the real. Theoretically, he could bring both Blatty’s faith and Friedkin’s doubt to his Exorcist film.

If Flanagan can combine the two, then his Exorcist movie will finally justify the many attempts to build on the 1973 film. If not, then it will just be the latest sin against a cinematic masterpiece.