Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Shea Whigham’s Character Is a Missed Opportunity

To put it bluntly, the Jim Phelps Jr. reveal stinks. It stinks in a way that underscores the many problems that plague The Final Reckoning and places doubt on the future of Mission: Impossible.

Jim Phelps Returns

For almost the entirety of its first 90 minutes, Final Reckoning is a drag. There are no incredible stunts but only a handful of action scenes, one of which occurs largely off-screen—with the violence of the bit communicated as a gag through sound effects and reactions shots from Hayley Atwell as Grace. In their place, director Christopher McQuarrie and his co-writer Erik Jendresen fill the space not so much with exposition about the all-powerful AI called the Entity, but with self-mythologizing.

That mythologizing is front and center during the Jim Phelps Jr. reveal. As Ethan and Briggs bicker, the movie cuts to scenes from the original 1996 movie; snippets that occur too fast for anyone who doesn’t know who Jim Phelps is, and too distracting for anyone who remembers but doesn’t really care. By this point, the movie has also already made it clear that Ethan Hunt is a godlike force of good, and the Phelps reveal only serves to make the point again, only louder. Thanks to Cruise’s megawatt charisma, we believe Ethan when he looks at the camera and pleads with a character to believe that everything will work out.

Furthermore, we accept that Ethan can do incredible things when we see him do incredible things. When he’s scaling the Burj Khalifa or hanging from a biplane, we’re mesmerized by his unstoppable will because the movies show us that will in action. But there’s nothing to show when Ethan figures out Briggs’ true identity. He simply says that Briggs is Jim’s son because Ethan knows that Briggs is Jim’s son, because Ethan is the living manifestation of destiny.

Instead of making Ethan look cooler, it makes the world around him look smaller. If Ethan knows everything, if he has powers of perception heretofore only available to the gods, then his missions aren’t really impossible. The incredible, death-defying stunts that draw us to the films get diminished because, in-world, we know that Ethan will be fine. With such preternatural knowledge, Ethan’s missions seem actually quite possible.

Impossible Legacy

Today it’s almost impossible to realize the power of the first movie’s villain reveal. That’s partially true because Jim Phelps has become a minor footnote in the annals of Mission: Impossible, buried by the legends of Ethan Hunt, Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), and Luther Stickwell (Ving Rhames). But it’s also true because no modern franchise would dare disrespect a figure as integral as Jim was to the original series.