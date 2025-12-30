Marty Supreme Is the Quintessential American Story for Its Creators

“To me, it’s [about] the America that emerges as victors after World War II,” Bronstein considers, “and all of this political rhetoric from that era which just insists on the greatness of the country, and that greatness is predicated on individual initiative and personal freedom. I was like, ‘Wow, I see Marty as a sort of inflamed, Kabuki Theater version of that rhetoric.’ Like how you can take the myth of rugged individualism, and the myth of the individual, and the myth of personal freedom, and turn it into its most extreme, dangerous version of itself?”

The climactic table-tennis match of the film is even only a slight artistic liberty. While the character Chalamet plays is ultimately a fictionalized epitome of the American dreamer who refuses to stop striving and trying, despite it damaging every meaningful relationship and opportunity in his life, he is heavily inspired by the real-life Marty Reisman, a mid-20th century hustler from the Lower East Side’s ping-pong halls of yore. Similarly, the antithesis of Chalamet’s Marty, Japanese champion Koto Endo (played by real table tennis champ Koto Kawaguchi) is a fictional character who represents the polar opposite of Mauser: he’s quiet, shy, literally deaf, and humble enough to keep his day job as a factory worker helping rebuild his country. However, he is also based on 1952’s men’s singles champion, Hiroji Satoh.

“What is true is that Japan came out of the war and came out of the occupation—meaning the first time that the travel ban was lifted, and the Japanese culturally re-entered the world stage—through table tennis,” Bronstein explains. “That happened in India, where the world championships were that year. So we’re again not being historically accurate. But that idea is very attractive to me in a kind of Adam Curtis-ian way where you find these footnotes in history, or footnotes of footnotes, and you zoom in on them and take a sort of worm’s eye view on how these individuals either represented the flow of history or changed history in some way.”

Penning a Legend

Zooming in has, of course, been a crucial part of Bronstein’s creative approach with Josh Safdie over the years. The way Bronstein tells it, Josh is more of the historical and research junkie of the two, whereas Bronstein sees himself as “a brooder by nature” that’s better drawn to the virtues and vices of human nature. So while Marty Supreme is the pair’s first outright period piece film with a setting of more than a few years in the past, the scribe is quick to point out “human beings, in terms of our emotional capacity for feeling and our intellectual capacity, stopped evolving [about] 60,000 years ago.” The crucial thing, then, is the micro-scaled chaos and ecstasy of being alive, whether that is as a middle-aged gambling addict in Manhattan’s 2010s Diamond District, or as the world’s best (and most overlooked) table tennis player of 75 years ago.

The latter nonetheless marked something of a surprise for Bronstein when it became the subject matter of his next movie. The shock began when Safdie dropped a copy of Marty Reisman’s obscure 1974 memoir, The Money Player, The Confessions of America’s Greatest Table Tennis Player and Hustler, on Bronstein’s desk in 2019.

“When Josh sort of burst into the room and said we have to make a movie about the world’s greatest table tennis player, I was just like [huh?!],” Bronstein recalls with a slight smile. At the time, he obviously knew about ping-pong, but only insofar of it being a “basement activity.” Meanwhile the years-long process of making Uncut Gems alongside Josh and Benny Safdie, the latter of whom also co-directed and co-wrote that picture, left Bronstein spent.