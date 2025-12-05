Leonardo DiCaprio Calls Heat 2 an “Homage,” Not a Sequel

Professional thief Neil McCauley lives by one code: don’t get attached to anything that you’re not willing to walk away from in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner. For a while now, it’s seemed as if the man who wrote those words was having trouble following them. Director Michael Mann has been working on Heat 2 for some time, revisiting the characters he created for the 1995 movie even though decades had passed.

But according to Leonardo DiCaprio, who will be replacing Robert De Niro as McCauley for Heat 2, the new movie isn’t quite the rehash one might assume. “This is very much its own movie,” DiCaprio explained to Deadline. “It tips its hat to Heat, but it’s an homage, and it picks up the story from there.”

The original film pit De Niro’s McCauley against LAPD detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino), a pair of adversaries who come to respect one another’s devotion to their jobs (it is a Michael Mann story, after all). The film has become an all-time classic for its incredible supporting cast (Val Kilmer! Dennis Haysbert! Wes Studi! Tom Noonan!), Mann’s stylish direction, and, of course, the part where Pacino shouts at Hank Azaria about anatomy and head placement.

Unimpeachable as Heat‘s status may be, it’s not too surprising that Mann would return to his material. Mann regularly recuts and alters his films before, during, and sometimes well after their theatrical releases, giving cinephiles plenty to argue about online. Is the best version of Thief the original 1981 cut, or the version that Mann redid for the Criterion Blu-ray, with an added beach scene? Is the best version of Miami Vice the original cut or the longer director’s cut, which Mann used to prefer and now dislikes?