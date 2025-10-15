When Hollywood Doubted Titanic, Kurt Russell Made Everyone Believe

The late Jon Landau’s memoir is set to be published next month, and excerpts from the book are already providing us with gems from the legendary producer’s life and career, including several fascinating recollections about making the blockbuster Titanic with its director, James Cameron.

The success of the film upon its release in 1997 and beyond might make it seem like it was always a safe bet, but behind the scenes, studio executives and press rumors painted a grim picture, with many expecting Titanic to flop. Landau (via THR) writes that, especially when the movie was in postproduction, “the press continued to hound,” noting that “reporters would infiltrate and ingratiate in search of scoops. Rumors spiraled. Articles reported we’d spent $200 million. Others speculated we’d spent even more. They compared Titanic, still months away from release, to Ishtar, Waterworld, and Cleopatra, the most notorious flops in Hollywood history.”

Internally, Paramount executives were also worried that audiences wouldn’t embrace a sweeping historical romance mixed with disaster elements. It was in this pressure cooker environment that Titanic’s promotional strategy became a sticking point with the studio.

Rather than go with a conventional teaser, Cameron and Landau wanted to push out a riskier promo, one that would show audiences the epic nature of what they could expect from Titanic. This involved creating a trailer that was over four minutes long and prioritized characters and conflicts over fast-cut action beats.