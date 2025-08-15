How Highest 2 Lowest Finally Brought Jeffrey Wright and Spike Lee Together

Jeffrey Wright and Spike Lee are only nine years apart in age. They have also known each other since near the beginning of their careers, with the Tony and Emmy-winning actor telling us that he first met Lee when he was still a young thespian on the make in New York City. It was 1989 and Wright had just moved to the five boroughs after growing up in D.C. Yet even back then—and in the same year that Lee would win the Palme d’Or for Do the Right Thing—Spike already loomed large in the popular imagination as a singular chronicler of NYC stories.

“He certainly is on the Mount Rushmore of New York ambassadors,” Wright muses with a smile when we catch up with the Westworld actor. “I remember seeing She’s Gotta Have It, I guess in’86, a couple of years before I moved here, and that was one of the films that was a calling card to the city for me.” Alongside other formative filmmaking giants like Sidney Lumet and Midnight Cowboy’s John Schlesinger, Spike Lee and the New York of his mind’s eye had a habit of creating its own mythology, especially for young creatives like Wright.

“These are films that showed this kind of mysterious, expansive, gritty New York that for an East Coast kid like myself, and for one who was interested in a creative life, were exciting windows into this place,” Wright remembers. “There are many filmmakers who represent New York, but Spike is unique in the way he frames this city. You take in his films visually, but you also feel the tones and you feel the heat or the cold of the city through his lens. He celebrates the city in a unique way, and I don’t think there’s been another filmmaker in the history of the medium who loves New York as passionately as he does.”

Despite having a shared history, and even at one point living in the same Brooklyn neighborhood of Fort Greene—where Lee’s production company 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks is still located—Lee and Wright were never quite able to get together professionally, unless you count a brief vocal cameo Wright provided to Spike’s Netflix adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It. (“a tiny, tiny bit” Wright laughs.) But it’s not for a lack of trying.