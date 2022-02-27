How Ghostbusters Director Ivan Reitman Changed Horror Movies Forever

When Ivan Reitman passed away on Feb. 12, 2022 at the age of 75, the Canadian producer, director, and screenwriter was justifiably remembered as one of the driving forces of cinematic comedy for more than four decades. After all, he produced National Lampoon’s Animal House–one of the classic farces of its time–in 1978, before moving on to direct a string of other well-remembered entries in the genre, including Meatballs (1979), Stripes (1981), Twins (1988), Kindergarten Cop (1990), and Dave (1993), while producing films such as Space Jam (1996), Private Parts (1997), and Old School (2003).

Of course Reitman is best remembered for directing Ghostbusters, the seminal 1984 film that spawned a franchise and has influenced an entire subgenre, the horror comedy, ever since its release.

Ghostbusters wasn’t Reitman’s only foray into horror territory, however. His second feature film as a director was a low-budget horror comedy called Cannibal Girls (released in 1973 and starring Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin!), and he was involved with some other low-budget genre exercises after that as well. But perhaps most significantly, Reitman produced the first proper, “official” feature film from Canadian director and writer David Cronenberg, the 1975 cult classic Shivers.

Cronenberg, who was born in Toronto, had made two short films while getting his degree at the University of Toronto and two small features after he graduated, titled “Stereo” and “Crimes of the Future.” Both were exceedingly low-budget, essentially do-it-yourself films that Cronenberg had created on his own. For his next feature, an original script he had written with the working title Orgy of the Blood Parasites, he approached a Canadian indie film company called Cinepix for backing.