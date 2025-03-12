The Final Destination Franchise Saved American Horror in the 2000s

Sometimes, it meant introducing new slasher icons, with mixed success. Yes, Scream (1996) is a great movie that gave the genre a jolt, but it did so by reanimating the slasher corpse. Not only was it mostly beholden to movies of the ’80s, but it launched a whole new wave of anonymous horror entries that lacked Craven’s direction (see: I Know What You Did Last Summer from 1997 and Halloween H20 from 1998).

Worse were the horror films that had to struggle past studio and audience expectations for a standard slasher formula. Candyman (1992) translates a Clive Barker story about class in England to a bloody fantasia about race in Chicago, with an incredible lead performance by Tony Todd as a romantic monster in the vein of the Universal greats. Yet, both the studio and fans couldn’t understand why he didn’t use his hook hand more, pushing for graphic kills instead of the character’s tragedy and allure.

The icons of ’80s horror gave the genre the populist edge it lost after The Exorcist in 1973, but they too became restrictive and dull in the 1990s. It took Death itself to kill those tropes and make way for a new wave in the 2000s and the 2010s.

The Invisible Hand of Death

The evening after he eulogized the classmates he lost in a shocking airplane accident, teenager Tod (Chad Donella) stumbles into the bathroom for some grooming. Tod goes about his work totally unaware of anything around him, not even bothered by a strange cloud forming behind him, but we viewers know there’s something more going on.

The camera stalks behind Tod and pans around him in the bathroom, just like Michael or Jason does to their victims. The camera looks at what will be the means of Tod’s end — the water leaking from the toilet, a clothes line hung up over a tub — as if choosing the tools of his death. And when the deed is done and Tod’s body hangs from the line that strangled him, the camera watches as the water seeps back into the toilet, putting the tools away.

This first proper death scene from 2000’s Final Destination feels just like a death scene from any slasher from the 1980s or ’90s. Director James Wong, who worked with fellow X-Files alum Glen Morgan to adapt a spec script by Jeffrey Reddick, follows all the tropes that had been well established in the previous two decades. There’s a group of good-looking but empty-headed teens, a mystery that points to our innocent lead, and even a knowing figure who explains it all to the hero (the great Tony Todd as mortician William Bludworth).