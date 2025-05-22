Fear Street: Prom Queen Director Sees Franchise as the Next Halloween

Palmer brought a similar level of erudition to designing what many would consider the most important part of a slasher: the over the top kills.

“One of the things I’ve noticed about modern slashers is that they sometimes don’t have wide shots in the kill scenes. I think that’s a mistake because I want the audience to understand the space where the kill is going to happen, and then you can start cutting into closer shots. Because then they can compute from that wide shot where people are. It makes the scene more frightening because you know where the dark spots are and you know how big the room is.”

As academic as that approach may sound, Palmer’s careful to keep focused on the main thing, the blood and guts that audiences expect. “We shot all of the kill scenes in one day,” Plamer reveals. “Some of them have a lot of shots, so they were heavily storyboarded,” meaning that Palmer and his team made comic book style drawings of every shot in the sequence, so they could shoot them more efficiently.

“There was a funny moment when we were storyboarding one of our kills and we got really excited about the lighting, because it’s somebody moving through different planes of lighting and you can see certain things. The storyboard artists and the director of photography [Márk Gyõri] started talking about this mist and the light, and it started turning into a real art film geek conversation, all about the mystery. Then the storyboard artist turns to me and asks, ‘so what happens next?'” and I said, “and then all her guts fall out.’ Lets’s not forget what kind of movie we were really making.”

While that might sound like he’s committed to making a lean and mean slasher, and he did emphasize the fact that he wanted the film to come in under 90 minutes, Palmer does find surprising moments of stillness in Prom Queen.

“I didn’t realize this until after Calibre, but I give scenes a bit of breathing space so you can be with the characters and go a bit deeper with them. But then in between scenes, the escalation of plot is quite steep.”