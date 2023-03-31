Exploring the Dragged Across Concrete Director’s Hard-Hitting Action Movies

Dragged Across Concrete is currently the number two streaming movie on Netflix, meaning that an entire potential new audience is discovering writer-director S. Craig Zahler’s rough, take-no-prisoners 2019 crime epic. The film’s two problematic leads, Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson, play longtime friends turned cops Anthony Lurasetti and Brett Ridgeman, who get involved in robbing a professional thief after being suspended from duty for viciously beating a drug dealer.

Desperate for money after their suspension, the two cops are soon in the midst of a disastrously escalating battle with the thief and his henchmen, with allegiances switching throughout. Through it all only Lurasetti and Ridgeman remain steadfastly loyal to each other, even as they descend into an extremely murky moral gray zone that leaves no one—not even the ostensible “good guys”—untouched.

We say “ostensible” because Lurasetti and Ridgeman are far from heroes. Reactionary cops who long for the good old days when they could get away with police brutality, their dialogue is riddled with casual racial slurs. In that sense, they may seem only truly heroic to those who prefer to live in a merciless authoritarian state. Controversially at the time of the film’s release, Zahler doesn’t offer his own view on their behavior either, preferring instead to let the saga—all 169 minutes of it—play out while viewers judge for themselves.

What makes this all the more jarring, and perhaps too upsetting for some viewers, is that Zahler also injects humor and glimpses of humanity into the film, which for the most part is a bleakly unsparing portrait of a hellish landscape of lawless actions and violent consequences. It doesn’t help that Vaughn and Gibson’s own personal beliefs and histories hang like shrouds over their heads, even as both deliver two of their best late-career performances to date. Is Dragged Across Concrete a reactionary film, the kind of right-wing entertainment that MAGA acolytes can enjoy without having some “lib social justice message shoved down their throats?” Zahler says his own politics are “in the middle,” and that he prefers to create good art without a political message. The protagonists of the film are certainly reactionary, and seem unable to adjust to changing times, although the film does seem to suggest that the brutality of the modern world needs to be met with an equally brutal response. Although the men who make that response pay dearly for it.