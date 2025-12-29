Event Horizon’s Scariest Scene Has No Blood, Guts, or Gore

Anderson sets up the scene by gathering the crew of his reluctant rescue ship, the Lewis and Clark, to hear some lengthy exposition from Dr. Weir, who originally designed the Event Horizon and wants to explain how she travels in space. The crew jokes around and trades friendly barbs in their brightly lit quarters. We’re told that the Lewis and Clark is running perfectly before being introduced to them one by one, culminating with “gloomy Gus” D.J. (Jason Isaacs), who seems more downbeat than the rest.

The Event Horizon has been missing since its maiden voyage to Proxima Centauri seven years ago, and uses an experimental gravity drive to fold spacetime and travel vast distances, Weir tells them. It has now mysteriously popped up in orbit around Neptune, so the Lewis and Clark has been sent to investigate its distress signal.

Now that we understand who these people are and what they’re all doing here, Anderson cuts to a scene where Weir is ready to play the Event Horizon’s distress signal to the crew. This transpires in a deeper, darker part of the ship’s bridge. The bright lights of the previous scene are gone, replaced by blinking computer screens, glowing buttons, and shafts of light streaming from overhead fans.

With his back to the camera, Neill’s troubled Dr. Weir quickly leans forward and plays the transmission received from the Event Horizon. If it’s not a collection of the worst sounds you’ve ever heard in your life, it could at least make the top ten. Howls, screams, and a low voice uttering some desperate words.

“What the fucking hell is that?” asks Sean Pertwee’s pilot, Smitty, who speaks for all of us. Weir responds by isolating the human voice in the recording, and D.J. translates it from Latin as “Save me.”

There’s no ominous score accompanying this short scene. Just the hum of the ship’s engine and the terrifying audio from the Event Horizon being played repeatedly. After D.J. translates it, a loud alarm interrupts the conversation, and the crew scramble to their stations. They’re about to get a taste of the journey that the Event Horizon has been on. Only a few will save themselves from Hell.