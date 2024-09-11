Edge of Tomorrow Is the Anti-Tom Cruise Movie

This Vrataski sounds pretty damn cool, but despite what previous movies might have taught us, Cruise does not play Vrataski. Rather it is Emily Blunt who portrays Sgt. Rita Vrataski, aka the Angel of Verdun, the hard-bitten leader in the UDF. Instead Cruise plays Maj. William Cage who, hardcore name notwithstanding, is simply a public affairs officer, not a proper soldier. Cage fights the battle of public opinion instead of the battle of Verdun. He’s a salesman who belongs with his fellow ad men taking long lunches at 5th Avenue, not trench warfare at the front. Nonetheless, he gets sent to that very front, a consequence of his attempt to blackmail a superior. Cage is punished by his general because the Cruise character is revealed to not be the handsome sonofabitch hero on TV. He turns out to be a coward, and is asked to die for it. And when that seeming death inevitably comes, he runs away until he accidentally uses a mine to kill a mimic… and himself.

Of course that’s only the beginning of the story, not the end. Based on the manga All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, and adapted for the screen by Christopher McQuarrie and brothers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, Edge of Tomorrow follows a time-loop structure, as made famous by Groundhog Day. Between the explosion and the alien blood, Cage’s death now causes him to wake up 24 hours earlier when he first gets shipped to the front. Liman highlights the difference in his approach to Cruise’s screen persona with the way he shoots Cage’s arrival among the egrunts. As he prepares to jump into battle, Cage has a look of slack-jawed terror, a far more ignoble expression than the frustration and even exasperation that Ethan Hunt registers when a plan goes wrong in Mission: Impossible. The camera stays with Cage as he plummets through the chaos, waving his arms while soldiers and aircraft crash and explode around him. Instead of breaking into his signature determined run when he hits the ground, Cage fumbles like a giant mechanical baby.

And when he spies a sneak attack, mimics coming up from the ground to surprise UDF forces, Cage’s yelps embarrass more than inspire the soldiers around him. He flails and scrambles, managing to kill a few mimics with the guns he somehow turned on, before killing a giant mimic and himself in an explosion. Thus begins a Sisyphean existence of his life resetting after every death.

But as his commanding officer Sergeant Farrell (a delightful Bill Paxton) explains, there’s hope yet for Cage, in the form of glorious combat. “Battle is the great redeemer,” Farrell declares. “It is the fiery crucible in which true heroes are forged.” Edge of Tomorrow is the story about that redemption. Using the knowledge that he gains from each unsuccessful outing at the front, Cage grows smarter, faster, and braver. He follows the example set by Vrataski and eventually becomes her equal. In Tom Cruise terms, he becomes awesome.

As people who have watched Tom Cruise on screen for decades, we know that he’s awesome and fully expect him to be awesome again. But time and again, Cruise plays against that awesomeness to create a tension that’s not present in the text of Edge of Tomorrow.

Edge of Tomorrow is not the only work to toy with Cruise’s screen persona. In Magnolia, Paul Thomas Anderson turns the actor’s charge into something aggressive and unsettling to play men’s rights advocate Frank TJ Mackey. Oliver Stone’s Born on the Fourth of July uses Cruise’s status as one of America’s up-and-coming leading men to show how the Vietnam War left many bright hopes broken and disgraced. Even a terrible film such as Lions for Lambs understands how to use Cruise (it was, after all, directed by Robert Redford), casting him as a smug politician and proponent of the military industrial complex.