Disenchanted Review: A Middle of the Road Middle-Aged Fairytale

Malvina and Monroeville’s other denizens are exaggerated, but also pretty believable as caricatures of what every city slicker fears becoming once they leave their urban homes. Robert in particular is feeling directionless, past his prime, and in a particularly funny scene, his morning train commute fills him with totally relatable existential dread. Morgan hates her small town and feels less magical than her little half-sister, causing a divide between Morgan and Giselle that’s magnified when Giselle and Robert’s exes, now the King Edward (Westworld’s James Marsden) and Queen Nancy (Idina Menzel) of Andalasia, show up for a visit with a rare gift for their baby goddaughter. Naturally, fantasy intrudes on reality in the form of a wish gone wrong—and Monroeville turning into a literal fairytale world.

As a consequence every character pays a price: Morgan becomes a self-sacrificing, chore-doing stepdaughter like Cinderella, Robert seeks out dragons to slay with his new sword, and Malvina is full-on gothed out in fierce black gowns and evil schemes (although you can’t help but feel Malvina was scarier as a real estate agent). Even Giselle finds herself changed: she’s now the wicked stepmother. (It’s also an excuse to include plenty of easter eggs including a really cute blink-and-you’ll-miss-it nod to The Little Mermaid).

Yet the change is not perhaps as magical as the concept suggests. Dempsey’s Robert and his sudden desire to become a storybook prince diminishes his part as a pragmatic foil to Giselle’s whimsy, and the character’s unfortunately not as in on the joke as James Marsden, whose dopey, naive King Edward steals every scene he’s in. Thankfully, Edward’s charm hasn’t changed much at all.

The animation does seem more polished this time around and the visuals are full of sparkles and candy colors. Sadly, the songs are not the most memorable parts of this Disney movie. While it’s great that Tony Award-winning Broadway star Idina Menzel (Frozen) actually sings in her role as Queen Nancy this go-round, it’s an embarrassingly bombastic song called “Love Power,” which is about, well, love power. At least there’s no danger of this song becoming an earworm anthem like “Let It Go.”

The songs also add to the inflated length, but that’s about all they add. When it’s clear where the movie will be heading—as it is from the first scene, really–the movie can’t justify its length, no matter how pretty the sets and Amy Adams’ gowns are.

Much like its predecessor, Disenchanted doesn’t have a lot of room for irony or self-reflection, even as it lets Adams escape the confines of Giselle’s inherent goodness for a brief stint as a wicked stepmother. The transformation is quite literal, and while Giselle may question why some women in fairytales are destined to be villains, particularly once they age out of the young, unmarried princess stage, it’s jazz-handed away in a big, showy duet with Malvina and never brought up again.