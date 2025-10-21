DC Studios Recruits Comics Great for Robin Movie Dynamic Duo

Now that James Gunn has successfully brought Superman into the DCU, all eyes have turned to the other half of the World’s Finest duo: Batman. In addition to the out-of-continuity Matt Reeves movie The Batman: Part II, production has begun on Batman film The Brave and the Bold. But we shouldn’t forget Gotham’s other caped crusader, who’s also getting his own movie. Batman’s sidekick Robin will be the focus of the animated film Dynamic Duo, which features both the Dick Grayson and Jason Todd versions of the Boy Wonder.

Okay, that’s a lot of comic book lore in one sentence. So it’s a good thing that the DCU is turning to comics to help bring the movie to life. Dynamic Duo producers Swaybox Studios have teamed up with Scottish artist Jock to work on the film.

“I’m currently working on Dynamic Duo for DC,” Jock told Popverse, and he likes what he sees so far. “I actually came to New Orleans so that I could visit [Swaybox Studios]. They’ve got studios down there, so I’ve been designing stuff for them. Those guys are geniuses. I cannot wait to share what they’ve been up to.”

Jock’s involvement is just one of the many surprises surrounding Dynamic Duo. The film will focus on not one, but two kids who take up the mantle of Robin. There’s Dick Grayson, the original Robin, who was introduced in Detective Comics #38 back in 1940 and has gone by the monniker Nightwing since 1984. And then there’s Dick’s successor Jason Todd, first introduced in 1983 and famously killed by the Joker in 1988, only to be resurrected as the anti-hero the Red Hood in 2005.