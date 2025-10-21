DC Studios Recruits Comics Great for Robin Movie Dynamic Duo
The Dynamic Duo gets more dynamic with the addition of artist Jock.
Now that James Gunn has successfully brought Superman into the DCU, all eyes have turned to the other half of the World’s Finest duo: Batman. In addition to the out-of-continuity Matt Reeves movie The Batman: Part II, production has begun on Batman film The Brave and the Bold. But we shouldn’t forget Gotham’s other caped crusader, who’s also getting his own movie. Batman’s sidekick Robin will be the focus of the animated film Dynamic Duo, which features both the Dick Grayson and Jason Todd versions of the Boy Wonder.
Okay, that’s a lot of comic book lore in one sentence. So it’s a good thing that the DCU is turning to comics to help bring the movie to life. Dynamic Duo producers Swaybox Studios have teamed up with Scottish artist Jock to work on the film.
“I’m currently working on Dynamic Duo for DC,” Jock told Popverse, and he likes what he sees so far. “I actually came to New Orleans so that I could visit [Swaybox Studios]. They’ve got studios down there, so I’ve been designing stuff for them. Those guys are geniuses. I cannot wait to share what they’ve been up to.”
Jock’s involvement is just one of the many surprises surrounding Dynamic Duo. The film will focus on not one, but two kids who take up the mantle of Robin. There’s Dick Grayson, the original Robin, who was introduced in Detective Comics #38 back in 1940 and has gone by the monniker Nightwing since 1984. And then there’s Dick’s successor Jason Todd, first introduced in 1983 and famously killed by the Joker in 1988, only to be resurrected as the anti-hero the Red Hood in 2005.
Beyond questions about the plot, there’s the format of the movie itself. Swaybox Studios prides itself in combining animation with puppetry, resulting in incredible and unique-looking works, as demonstrated by the reel posted to the company’s website.
According to Jock, it was that very reel that first drew him to the studio. “I heard from them out of the blue. The title of the email was ‘Batman puppet film.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, okay. What’s this?'” he told Popverse. “But then there was a link to their showreel, which you can see on their website. I was blown away. Seeing what they’re doing, applying what they do to the world of Gotham is a sight to behold. I’m lucky to have worked on a lot of things, but I’m really excited about this. I think it could be really, really special.”
Jock, of course, is no stranger to visualizing Gotham, as he’s worked on several Batman projects with writer Scott Snyder, most recently the much-anticipated Absolute Batman #15. So what will Jock be doing for Dynamic Duo? He’ll admit to helping with “visual development,” but not much more. “I’d love to tell you what I’ve been doing, but I guess I’ve got to be a little bit careful,” he teased. “But it’s very exciting and it’s right in my wheelhouse. Let’s put it that way.”
So now, DC fans have one more thing to speculate about, not just the DCU Batman, not just what Dynamic Duo might be, but now also what Jock might be doing for the film. With so many mysteries, it’s a good thing the World’s Greatest Detective is involved, along with some sidekicks for help.