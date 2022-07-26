Controversial Slasher Movie Getting Kicked off Netflix

The first Texas Chain Saw Massacre movie caused a national uproar when it was released in 1974. And believe it or not, this wasn’t just because it misspelled the word “chainsaw.” Released in the faintly more innocent time of “before the internet,” the movie tricked audiences and authority figures alike. Both took the film’s claim that it was “based on a true story” at face value, and found its grimy images of women hung from meat hooks and men bisected by power tools off-putting. In terms of an older generation clutching their pearls at the trends and tastes of younger audiences, there is little more offensive in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre canon.

Yet if you ask Chainsaw fans which movie crossed the line, you might be surprised to learn that the most common answer is the 2013 installment that was released into theaters as Texas Chainsaw 3D (although it is now more commonly referred to as simply Texas Chainsaw). There is little at first glance of value in this forgotten franchise sequel, however its ending is so bad that it exceeds all standards of good taste or good storytelling… allowing it to become something else entirely.

Doing the whole “legacy sequel” thing before it was cool, Texas Chainsaw is technically the first in a long line of Chainsaw movies that ignored all the sequels and reboots before it and instead acted as a direct sequel to the original film. It is in this framing that we are introduced to Heather Miller (Alexandra Daddario before she was famous), a young and incredibly photogenic butcher’s assistant who works at a dead end grocery store. If that job isn’t a clue to her true heritage, the rest of the movie spells it out pretty well.

As it turns out, Heather is adopted. As a baby she was taken in by a husband and wife named Miller, but she actually is a Sawyer. Which is to say she is a child of the cannibalistic family from the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre! Crazier still, it appears most of the Sawyers were wiped out in an act of vigilante justice, but the most wealthy among them—a woman named Verna—was not burned with the others. Rather she married rich and in her will bequeathed her family estate to Heather. But there is a price to that Southern opulence… and his name is Leatherface.