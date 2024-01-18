Blasphemous Movies Understand Jesus Christ Better Than Most

Still, both Brian and Clarence contain a subversive idea, intentionally or not. Shakespearean plays showed that once you put a paper crown on a random guy and had everyone bow to him, there wasn’t, practically, much difference between them and an actual monarch. In the same way, Clarence and Brian ask us to tell the difference between the anointed Son of God, a con man on the make, and an unlucky guy who a desperate crowd has simply decided to call the messiah.

Brian never tells us the difference—we do not know if the person delivering the Sermon on the Mount is the Son of God or just a man with some politically dangerous ideas about being nice to each other (“that’ll do it,” as Crowley says at the otherwise similarly respectful crucifixion in Good Omens’ second season). Clarence, meanwhile, reveals their Jesus can actually perform miracles. But in both cases, as with most stories of Jesus in fact, the narrative is less interested in the character of Jesus himself than it is in the effect he and his teachings have on everyone else.

Their Own Personal Jesus

To understand the effect of Jesus and his teachings, however, it may even be necessary to be a bit irreverent. Kevin Smith’s Dogma is another such famously irreverent film, but one that is unmistakably Catholic in its outlook. From the outset, the movie makes clear that God is real, as are angels, demons, Jesus Christ (not seen on screen this time but still Black by the way), and the concepts of Heaven, hell, and plenary indulgence.

It uses jokes about shit demons and angels having no genitals to talk about faith, belief, and the purpose of the church. When God Herself does appear (played by Alanis Morissette, because what if God was one of us, right?), her portrayal might appear less reverent, what with her doing handstands and tweaking people’s noses, but we still do not hear God actually speak.

Supposedly this is because Her voice would blow our brains out of our ears, but it also seems to come out of a reluctance to put words in God’s mouth. Similarly, Good Omens, the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman-authored book (as well as both seasons of the TV show) have shown us virtually every level of the celestial bureaucracy except the top one. The big G must at all times remain “ineffable.” The TV adaptation of Gaiman’s other meditation on faith, American Gods, likewise featured an absolute Jesus-verse. By the logic of the series, gods are created by the belief humans put into them—humans have put belief in a lot of different versions of Jesus. To quote the show’s Mr. Wednesday, they have “White, Jesuit-style Jesus, your Black African Jesus, your Mexican Jesus, and your swarthy Greek Jesus” to name but a few. One Jesus bleeds jelly beans from his stigmata. Another is still a baby.

Yet again though, all of these Jesuses are oddly reticent to speak for themselves. When Shadow, our protagonist, gets a one-on-one with a Jesus, the most gets is some vagaries about “belief.”