Bird Box: Barcelona Ending Reveals Surprising Twist in Franchise Lore

Bird Box and the Revelations About Seers

The first Bird Box included people like Sebastián, most notably Gary, played by Tom Hollander. Before he revealed his true nature, Gary theorized that only “crazy” people could survive seeing the monsters, even if they became destructive afterwards.

By making Sebastián its protagonist, Bird Box: Barcelona provides much more insight into these “crazy” people, eventually called “Seers.” Borrowing the split timeline approach of the first film, Bird Box: Barcelona shows us Sebastián before and after his encounter with the creatures, including his response to the initial invasion. After losing his wife to the monsters, Sebastián hides away with Anna, hoping to not only avoid looking at the monsters, but to also escape the attention of Padre Esteban. However, the corrupted priest eventually finds Anna and Sebastián, and the padre forces Anna to look first at the creatures. She responds by throwing herself from a rooftop. Sebastián hurls himself toward his daughter but cannot reach her in time. The experience exposes himself to the creatures, making him a Seer.

Toward the end of the movie, a scientist theorizes that Seers experience extreme stress or trauma, giving them a different response to the sight of the monsters. That makes sense, given Sebastián’s experience. But it doesn’t completely line up with the other main Seer, Padre Esteban.

Before the arrival of the creatures, Esteban laments that he lives in a time without miracles or signs from God. He interprets the creatures to be angels, and thus thinks that he does God’s will when he forces others to see. Later in the movie, Sebastián encounters someone saying the creatures are aliens who want to make contact with us. Sebastián argues with him, insisting that they’re angels. Yet they both seem to be saying the same thing. The creatures are otherwordly and deserve to be seen. Of course Sebastián finds the man banging his head against a window, trying to die, so he’s not a Seer, but he may have overheard and accepted the rhetoric of an angel-obsessed Seer.

Sebastián does initially consider the creatures to be angels and after each death he causes, he sees a golden light leave the victim’s bodies and float to the sky. More importantly, he sees and hears Anna throughout the movie, only once with the wounds from her fateful fall. So while stress and trauma certainly play a part in a Seer’s conversion, it seems that dogma does as well, whether its Padre Estaban’s faith in the existence of angels or Sebastián’s conviction that his daughter still lives.

The Ending Offers the Franchise New Hope

By the end of Bird Box: Barcelona, we get another suggestion for resistance to the monsters, one with potentially hopeful implications. After Sebastián snaps out of it, he sacrifices himself to save two survivors: English woman Claire (Georgina Campbell) and young German girl Sophia (Naila Schuberth). Soldiers arrive and take Claire and Sophia to Montjuïc Castle, where survivors live in peace. Sophia reunites with her mother, and Claire meets a medical examiner.