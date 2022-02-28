Best Movies Coming to Netflix in March 2022

Some of Niccol’s themes are explored in heavy-handed fashion (Vincent’s last name is Freeman, get it?), but he still approaches them for the most part with intelligence and energy, the mark of truly interesting science fiction. The Hawke-led cast (also featuring Uma Thurman and Jude Law, among others) is impeccable and the film suggests a world not far off from ours. In fact, Gattaca reputedly helped spark a debate among geneticists on the ethics involved in their research–and if a single, little movie can do that, it’s a film worth seeing even decades later.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

March 1

March 1

One, two, Freddy’s coming for you. It seems like everyone knows the rhyme from this slasher movie classic. Yet nearly 40 years since its release, the original A Nightmare on Elm Street has been seen by a surprisingly small amount of the horror genre’s younger fanbase. So if you’re one of the lucky ones who hasn’t experienced this yet—or if it’s been a long time—now’s your chance to visit Wes Craven’s first nightmare… which is still the best in the series.

The appeal of A Nightmare on Elm Street is as simple as it is ingenuous: there’s a killer who comes for you in your dreams. There’s no escaping Mr. Sandman, right? And as personified by Robert Englund in a truly nasty makeup design, he is a shadow worth dreading, particularly in the original movie which sympathized with its victims (particularly Heather Langenkamp’s all-time great final girl, Nancy) and feared its boogeyman instead of turning him into a comedian. This remains an evocative, dreamy, and infinitely creative chiller.

Shawshank Redemption (1994)

March 1

March 1

The first of two movies based on Stephen King prison stories and directed by Frank Darabont, The Shawshank Redemption was thrown immediately into box office jail upon its release but has since become a modern classic. There’s good reason for it too: the movie is almost perfect from start to finish, a riveting, moving melodrama about hope and the endurance of the human spirit that builds to one of the most satisfying payoffs in all of film.