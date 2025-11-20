A24 Rom-Com Eternity Might Just Settle Titanic’s Ending Dilemma

Filmmaker David Freyne has thought a lot about the afterlife. Who hasn’t? After all, even a self-described quasi-atheist—“I’m kind of hedging my bets,” he smiles—is only human. But Freyne is also the co-writer and sole director of Eternity, which has given him additional insight into the big questions, all while crafting a surprisingly sweet and fairly intimate romantic comedy. It’s lighter on its feet than that name suggests too.

“It’s definitely an intriguing title,” the Irish storyteller muses when we sit down with him on an overcast day in New York City. He confides the moniker was maybe a tad imposing when the first draft of the screenplay by Patrick Cuanne was sent to him by his agent. Yet the hook of the film wasn’t (only) the chance to imagine the afterlife onscreen, but also an opportunity to explore the explosive idea of having more than one love of your life waiting for you on the other side.

“I was just immediately engrossed by the premise specifically, this woman having to choose between first love and last love,” Freyne recalls. “Even though the film is set in post-death, it’s all about life. It’s about what it is to exist.” Which, whether we like it or not, often comes down to the choices you make.

The biggest choice in question for Joan (Elizabeth Olsen), a 90-something woman who recently passed on and reclaimed her youthful appearance, is between that of the long-lost husband she finds waiting for her on the other side—military hero and Korean War casualty Luke (Callum Turner)—and the second husband she spent an entire lifetime with: Larry (Miles Teller). Larry is our true POV character, as we follow his journey first into an afterlife that is less pearly white gates than it is a bougie train station still operating like it’s Cannes 1962. Poor Larry wound up here after choking on a pretzel at a party for his next great-grandchild. But he knows his terminally ill wife will soon be right behind him in entering a “next stage” where the recently deceased are asked to pick boutique “eternities” to spend the rest of their existence in.