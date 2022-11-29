World of Warcraft Dragonflight: How Long Does It Take to Reach Level 70?

For instance, that two-hour estimate comes from a group of leveling speedrunners who actually managed to hit Dragonflight’s level cap in just over two hours. Theoretically, you could follow their leveling path and strategies (along with any improvements people make to those paths and strategies) and replicate their success. Realistically, though, it will be nearly impossible for most players to reach 70 in just a couple of hours. At the very least, it’s going to be very difficult for most people to find four other players who are not only willing to commit to a true leveling speedrun but have the skills and knowledge required to make that happen. Still, that kind of leveling time is obviously possible, even if it’s only technically possible.

That being the case, most players will probably hit Dragonflight’s level cap in around 10-15 hours. The key to that average leveling estimate is very much the word “average.” The average player, the average class, the average leveling path…if you’re not going out of your way to hit Level 70 as soon as possible, you can expect to spend about that much time getting to 70 through the fairly normal course of gameplay. If you’re willing to look up a guide or two in order to expedite that process, then you might be able to trim that estimate down to 8 to 12 hours for your first character.

The biggest takeaway from all those estimates is that the WoW team continues to find ways to make the basic leveling process as smooth as possible. Generally speaking, leveling won’t be much of a concern in Dragonflight. The basic leveling experience is cleanly structured and roughly the length of a modern single-player campaign. Follow the signposts, run a few dungeons when you can, take shortcuts wherever possible, and you’ll be fine.

How Long Does it Take to Level From 1 to 60 in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Dragonflight incorporates the reimagined new player (or new character) leveling experience introduced by the Shadowlands expansion. In other words, anyone coming into this expansion from the cold will be stuck in the special Exile’s Reach area until they reach Level 10. From there, they will follow a special Battle for Azeroth-themed campaign until they hit Level 60. At that point, they will be able to hop into the new Dragonflight content.

If you’re leveling an Evoker (Dragonflight’s new class), you’ll start the game at Level 58 and will need to work your way through some basic tutorial missions in order to proceed to the heart of the new expansion content. Anyone familiar with playing a new class or race in previous WoW expansions will know the drill.

Once you’ve reached Level 60 with at least one character on your account, the 1-60 leveling process gets significantly more interesting. At that point, you’ll be able to participate in a special “Chromie Time” campaign that will take you from level 10 to level 60. Once you’ve hit level 60, you’ll be able to start the Dragonflight campaign.