Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Release Time: When Will the Game Be Playable?

In 2017, Team Ninja showcased their Soulslike chops with Nioh: a samurai-themed adventure that implemented dungeon crawler loot to the mix. In 2020, Team Ninja released a sequel, Nioh 2, but instead of developing a Nioh 3, the studio started developing a spiritual successor set in the Chinese Three Kingdoms period, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. After several demos, Team Ninja’s latest spin on Soulslike gameplay is almost ready for release.

According to the official website, Wo Long will launch this Friday, March 3. As with many other games these days, Wo Long will allegedly launch via a staggered schedule tied to each region’s timezone. Audiences won’t get to start playing Wo Long until midnight in their respective regions, with the exception of gamers on the West Coast, who get to start at 9 pm PST. While gamers who purchased a physical copy will have to wait until stores open on March 3rd (or hope their retailer holds a midnight release party), anyone who bought the game digitally or has an active Xbox Game Pass subscription can start playing at midnight on the dot. Currently, only Xbox owners can pre-load Wo Long (no word on when or if PC and PlayStation gamers can download the game ahead of launch).

Of course, that release schedule means that you can use the fabled “New Zealand trick” to play the game early by changing your console’s region. You can read more about that trick right here.

If Friday, March 3 can’t come soon enough, we feel your pain. But more importantly, you can spend the time honing your skills in the final Wo Long demo. This sampling runs players through the game’s first two chapters, and while online multiplayer is disabled, participants can transfer their save data to the retail version of the game. Moreover, anyone who clears the first chapter will unlock the “Crouching Dragon Helmet” in their copy of Wo Long. Anyone who wants the helmet will have to act fast since the demo will only be available until March 27th. Well, technically March 26, 11:59 pm. Now all that’s missing is a “Hidden Tiger Chestguard.”