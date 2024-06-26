The Dragon Prince: Xadia Will Change How You Experience the Netflix Show

“Because everybody is in-house, it’s a lot easier to have those conversations,” Richmond explains. “All the designers and programmers know the show and how it works. They would already be ready with suggestions for a character, like Rayla being able to go into Moonshadow form. Hopefully, all the characters should feel like themselves. Having all the original voice actors play their characters means you’ll be able to hear all your favorite voices again. The writers of the game are the same writers from the show. That’s how it all worked.”

Working with Netflix to produce both an animated series and a tie-in game was among the first discussions Wonderstorm had with the streaming giant. This makes the process of playing The Dragon Prince: Xadia after viewing the show on a mobile device relatively seamless, with a prompt on the show’s screen allowing audiences to download and play the game. Wonderstorm credits Netflix for its years of support with both the series and game to help make this process an empowering one.

“[Netflix] had aspirations, and they were doing interactive storytelling and some experiences like that, but it’s been really awesome seeing them get interested in games just in time for us to publish this and bring it out with Season 6 of the show,” Santistevan reflects. “It’s really the dream of Wonderstorm to have this transmedia place. Netflix, as a creative partner has enabled us to make a game that we want and tell the story that we want in the show. Having all that in the same partner that understands the show, the fans, and is supportive of that vision has been really empowering.”

Building an Immersive Xadia

Several of the fantasy realms of Xadia’s visually distinct environments are available to play in, with the game affording fans the chance to go deeper and more immersively into the world than they had watching the show. The game also offers new areas and characters to the world of The Dragon Prince, including operators who give players their various quests as they explore this fantasy continent.

“The border is one of the regions and part of it looks very similar to what you’ve seen in the show, but there’s all these new things you and the characters will find as they go into these places and really dig in and be in a place for more than five minutes,” Richmond shares. “In the show, you’re going through plot and moving through narratives, so sometimes there’s not enough time to really explore a place. Giving a player the chance to play in that place for a number of hours is really rewarding.”

So much of the fantasy genre, at large, focuses on questing parties banding together to embark on epic adventures and The Dragon Prince is no different, with this trope driving the series’ narrative forward. This spirit of teamwork and camaraderie extends to the game, with Xadia providing a particularly rewarding experience for players working together towards a common goal as they battle through waves of enemies during their dungeon crawl.