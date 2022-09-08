The Star Fox Game That’s Keeping the Franchise Alive Without Nintendo

Even though Star Fox Event Horizon is just a fan game, it’s also the most ambitious Star Fox title to date. According to its creator, the game boasts a roster of over 30 pilotable ships (and counting) and over 25 playable characters drawn from official Star Fox games and lore — with a few new ones thrown in for good measure.

Of course, what good is a ship and a pilot if you don’t have anywhere neat to fly? Star Fox Event Horizon recreates all the planets and enemies gamers love, with a few new additions drawn from UndyingNephalim’s own imagination. And more content is being added with every patch, so the sizable game is only going to get bigger.

Whether development on the game will actually be allowed to continue will of course be up to Nintendo, a particularly litigious publisher that’s shut down plenty of other fan games in the past. But for now, UndyingNephalim has received a blessing from at least one of the actors of Star Fox games past. Estelle Ellis, the original voice of Krystal, recently announced that she will reprise the character in the mod.

Check out the return of Krystal below:

Eight years is a long time to work on a mod, especially since it still isn’t complete, but that’s because Star Fox Event Horizon isn’t UndyingNephalim’s only project. If a space combat sim isn’t your speed, he’s also working on a real-time strategy game featuring Legend of Zelda characters. Hyrule Conquest uses the open source RTS game 0 A.D. as a basis.

Like Star Fox Event Horizon, Hyrule Conquest is a love letter to its respective source material and adapts countless characters and monsters from Zelda games to create over 24 factions, including Gorons, Sheikah, Deku Scrubs, and Stalfos, with more factions and units being added with each patch. But while Event Horizon simply recreates the Star Fox experience on PC with larger battles, Conquest is unlike any other Zelda game out there. Unless Nintendo were to hire UndyingNephalim and ask him to develop an official Legend of Zelda RTS, it’s possible you will probably never play anything like Hyrule Conquest on the Nintendo Switch.