Saints Row Release Time: When Will the Game Be Playable?

In 2006, Volition released its own take on the open-world crime simulator genre, Saints Row, and the series soon flourished. In 2015, Volition sowed the seeds for a reboot with Saints Row – Gat out of Hell. The immediate result of that attempt, 2017’s Agents of Mayhem, failed to impress audiences, so Volition decided to go back to what works while also updating that formula for more modern times. The result is the upcoming 2022 reboot simply known as Saints Row.

Saints Row is the long-awaited return to open-world, gang-centric mayhem that audiences love (with a few notable changes to the series’ tone and sense of humor). While this reboot takes place in the fictional city of Santo Ileso instead of series-regular locations like Stilwater and Steelport, the focus is once again on customization, mayhem, and freeform gameplay. Players will be on a quest to make a name for their up-and-coming gang and can even create protagonists who look as imposing or goofy as they want. But, gamers can only do that once they get their hands on the game. You can’t exactly engage in in-game insurance fraud if you can’t play the game, now can you?

While Volition and publisher Deep Silver are gearing up to release Saints Row very, very soon, longtime fans and newcomers alike are probably wondering when they can start playing or pick up the game. Here’s what we know.

When Will Saints Row Be Playable?

Initially, Volition aimed for a February 25, 2022 release date, but as is the case with many titles, the developers had to push back the game’s launch by several months. The team hoped the extra time would help them polish Saints Row, especially since Volition was trying to create the biggest entry in the franchise to date. Well, now the time is almost upon us.