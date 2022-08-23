On the surface, the Saints Row franchise might come across as a Grand Theft Auto clone, but the series typically sets itself apart with an irreverent sense of humor that has historically shined brightest in the series’ minigames. Of course, few of the franchise’s various side activities are more entertaining than the franchise’s famous Insurance Fraud minigame. It’s so much fun, it should be illegal.

For those who never played a Saints Row game, the goal of Insurance Fraud is pretty simple. You walk into traffic, try to get hit by a car, and, based on the severity of your ragdoll physics-fuelled collision, you eventually earn some money. Players can increase the money they earn via hangtime bonuses and by hitting multiple vehicles without splatting on the ground.

While nobody in their right mind could ever recommend doing that in real life, in Saints Row, the activity is all in good fun and is often a pretty good way to earn some extra cash. Since Insurance Fraud is a tradition dating back to the first Saints Row game, the side activity rightfully returns in the recent reboot. Before players can earn fat stacks by being run over, they need to actually unlock the minigame first. Here’s how to do just that.

Saints Row: How to Unlock the Insurance Fraud Minigame

Even though Insurance Fraud is a side activity that isn’t crucial to completing Saints Row, you can actually unlock it within your first few hours with the game (assuming you make the right decisions along the way, that is).