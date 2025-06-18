Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War Rings in Its 8th Anniversary with Can’t Miss Events
As the popular online game Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War celebrates its eighth anniversary, the game is offering tons of new features and rewards for those who dive into the swashbuckling fun.
This article is sponsored by Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War.
Going for eight years strong and counting, the free-to-play online game Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War keeps rewarding its players with new treasure while inviting new aspiring pirates to jump in on the high seas fun. Inspired by the enormously successful Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean film series, Tides of War lets players captain the pirate ships of some of their favorite characters while building their own legend and legacy as a seafaring swashbuckler.
To help ring in Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War’s eighth anniversary, the popular game has unveiled a whole host of new features and content with its latest update. From new in-game events to fresh ways to welcome new players to rule the seven seas, any Pirates of the Caribbean fan needs to check out what Tides of War is adding to the game right in time for the summer. Whether you’re a seasoned captain with your own impressive fleet and hideout or curious about starting out, now’s the perfect time to dive in.
For those familiar and ready to venture into this fun-filled waters, Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War has players help Captain Jack Sparrow recover his lost memories. Embarking on the vast ocean, players can travel to fan-favorite locales like Port Royal and Isla de Muerta in Shansa’s Cave. More than just visiting locations from the movies, players can recruit Shades of iconic characters, like Captain Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, Davy Jones, and more to serve on their own crews as Tacticians.
Players build lavish hideouts with the treasures they’ve plundered on their epic voyages and recruit pirates on their crews as they complete quests around the Caribbean. And with so many other accomplished pirates sailing the seas, players can team up with them to coordinate raids on rival fleets, fight mythical sea monsters, and attack coastal towns as they make a name for themselves. In addition to gaining and upgrading their own ships, players can also captain ships from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, including the Black Pearl and the Flying Dutchman.
Among the new features added to Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War for the eighth anniversary is the new original Tactician, Maccus. With his water talisman, Maccus gets a synergy bonus when he teams up with Davy Jones’ Shade and is particularly effective in dealing out damage in onboard combat. There’s also a new Tier 24 Premium ship, the Livyatan, ready to be captained across the seas, and a Legendary Level expansion for the Fortress level along with a whole set of fresh PvE features, including a new monster, a merchant ship, and notorious pirates that are ready to cross swords with players.
In addition to these features, there are several celebratory events and special rewards taking place to ring in the eighth anniversary. Players can also get a first look at upcoming Tacticians slated to join the game with new Captain Portraits highlighting the General’s Daughter and the Masked Doctor.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War is celebrating its impressive anniversary as a fantastic way for players to get their sea legs under them as they join forces with their favorite pirates.
So, whether you’re a lapsed player that hears the call of the sea or a brand-new player driven by a love of swashbuckling adventure and especially Pirates of the Caribbean, now is the perfect time to dive into Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War. The ocean is calling and the fun and exhilarating freedom that you get being a pirate with a crew joining you on your ship is simply irresistible.
You can download Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War now on the iOS App Store, Google Play Store, and the brand-new PC version available on the game’s official website.