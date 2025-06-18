Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War Rings in Its 8th Anniversary with Can’t Miss Events

This article is sponsored by Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War.

Going for eight years strong and counting, the free-to-play online game Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War keeps rewarding its players with new treasure while inviting new aspiring pirates to jump in on the high seas fun. Inspired by the enormously successful Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean film series, Tides of War lets players captain the pirate ships of some of their favorite characters while building their own legend and legacy as a seafaring swashbuckler.

To help ring in Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War’s eighth anniversary, the popular game has unveiled a whole host of new features and content with its latest update. From new in-game events to fresh ways to welcome new players to rule the seven seas, any Pirates of the Caribbean fan needs to check out what Tides of War is adding to the game right in time for the summer. Whether you’re a seasoned captain with your own impressive fleet and hideout or curious about starting out, now’s the perfect time to dive in.

For those familiar and ready to venture into this fun-filled waters, Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War has players help Captain Jack Sparrow recover his lost memories. Embarking on the vast ocean, players can travel to fan-favorite locales like Port Royal and Isla de Muerta in Shansa’s Cave. More than just visiting locations from the movies, players can recruit Shades of iconic characters, like Captain Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, Davy Jones, and more to serve on their own crews as Tacticians.