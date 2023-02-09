Metroid Prime Remastered Is Cool, But Where’s Metroid Prime 4?

Metroid Prime is back on the Nintendo Switch, but not with the brand-new installment you were probably hoping for when the publisher announced this month’s Direct presentation. Instead, you’re getting Metroid Prime Remastered, a port of the GameCube classic for Nintendo’s current-gen console.

It’s a nice surprise which brings improved visuals and sound to Samus’ beloved first-person adventure. It also adds the option to use dual stick controls in the game for the first time, a great update for new and veteran players looking for a more modern FPS experience. You can also choose from several difficulty options, including an easy mode which “reduces the amount of damage Samus takes in combat, helping you worry less about fighting to focus on exploring.” You know, if you just want to scan stuff, explore, and vibe.

If you want to play it ASAP, you can purchase it digitally on the Nintendo eShop right now. Meanwhile, a physical edition will hit stores on Feb. 22 in the US and March 3 in Europe. The kicker is that it’ll set you back $40, which might be a little steep for some, especially considering it’s not a full remake or a bundle collection with more than one game in the series. There’s also something to be said about the arguably cynical way Nintendo has made fewer of its post-N64 era classics available since it ditched its Virtual Console marketplace, forcing gamers who want to replay these titles to pay higher prices for re-releases or sign up for a Nintendo Online subscription.

The remaster has also left some Nintendo fans wondering what this re-release means for the future of the franchise. Is Metroid Prime Remastered meant to pave the way for the next proper installment in the series? Or is it a consolation prize for a bigger project that’s not coming anytime soon? It’s unclear.