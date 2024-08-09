Like a Dragon: Yakuza TV Series Explores More of Kiryu and Nishiki’s Story Than Ever Before

For nearly 20 years, Sega has thrilled fans with its Yakuza/Like a Dragon series. The video games follow hard-hitting mobster with a heart of gold Kazuma Kiryu as he delves deep into the Japanese criminal underworld. Now the long-running video game franchise is being adapted into a thrilling live-action television series, titled Like a Dragon: Yakuza, set to premiere on Prime Video this October. The adaptation stars Ryoma Takeuchi as Kazuma Kiryu and Kento Kaku as Akira “Nishiki” Nishikiyama, Kiryu’s childhood best friend and sworn brother. At SDCC 2024, we sat down with both actors for an exclusive interview ahead of the series’ debut.

Both Takeuchi and Kaku refer to the Like a Dragon games as ubiquitous around the world and a presence in their lives since their childhood, with Takeuchi recalling seeing the original game at his uncle’s home nearly 20 years ago while Kaku’s brother played the games. Once both actors were locked into their roles on the show, they did a “revisit on the property entirely” to refamiliarize themselves with their characters as Like a Dragon’s primary setting in the fictional Japanese city of Kamurocho. However, as the actors read the scripts, they realized that the television adaptation goes much deeper with their characters’ complicated dynamic than the games had.

“When I read the script for the first time, I could see the depth in Nishiki’s background and our relationship. I realized that we were able to deepen this complicated relationship more than the game,” Kaku observes, noting he quickly found a bond with his character. “I found some synchronicity with him. I could understand why he reacted this way, how he feels, and what he does. I really understand him.”

One of the biggest changes that Like a Dragon brings to the video game source material is a chance to see Kiryu and Nishiki before they’re both irrevocably drawn into the world of the yakuza. The series features extensive sequences set in 1995, showing the two men’s lives changed forever as they become involved with a local yakuza syndicate—before Kiryu is sent to prison where he emerges as a hardened brawler and Nishiki rises through the ranks of Kamurocho’s criminal element. For both Takeuchi and Kaku, capturing a more innocent time in both their characters’ history was especially important to their performances.