How Naraka: Bladepoint Reimagines Battle Royale

What makes Naraka: Bladepoint so engaging is how distance and proximity affect combat, which is melee based but incorporates grappling and ranged attacks for balance. In developing the game, the team at 24 Entertainment found the battle royale format to be the perfect setting for their combat systems. “No matter where you hide, you MUST face others as the environment circle shrinks,” Guan says. “And with the ability to grapple, you suddenly have all the agility to chase an enemy or retreat. The system we have allows all sorts of play styles and feels very freeing.”

Becoming proficient at the game requires a measure of finesse and tactical thinking. There’s a rock-paper-scissors counter mechanic as a foundation, but truly, success is only achievable through precise timing and a lot of practice. Thankfully, the game is beginner-friendly and offers tutorials that new players should absolutely take advantage of to get a hang of the fundamentals of the game, like the fluid, gravity-defying traversal and the host of different heroes and weapons that each have their own feel.

Though the game can seem intimidating to dive into head-first for new players, Guan has a couple of tips to help beginners up their game early.

“Rule number one: don’t panic and learn how to counter,” he advises. “It’s not that hard to perform a nice counter. A normal attack streak will always follow with a charged attack, and that’s your time to be ready with a counter. And don’t forget to try the one-click Counter function.”

Players can join matches either solo or in trios, and Guan recommends for those opting for the latter to be mindful of which heroes your team chooses. “Some combinations of heroes can make for better teams. For instance, Viper and Valda can do a perfect ult-combo.”

While the game is switching to free-to-play, players will still have full access to all of the game’s content, including game modes, heroes, weapons, and cosmetics. New players will be able to choose from beginner-friendly heroes Tianhai, Viper, Matari, and Zipin Yin to start and can unlock the rest of the heroes via progression. There are distinctions between free and paid players: Free-to-play players will need to reach level 50 to access ranked play and level 20 to access lobby chat, while owners of one of the game’s paid versions can play Ranked at level 20 and chat at level 5, for instance. But again, all players will have access to all of the game’s content.