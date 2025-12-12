Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Collectible Card Gifts in 2025

This article is part of the Collector’s Digest Holiday Edition powered by:

The holiday season is upon us, and that means lots and lots of shopping. As one would expect, we here at The Den have got your back, with gift guides for all things nerd, including the wonderful world of trading cards! Both the “look at how cool this art is” kind and the “look at how cool this art is, also it’s a game” kind.

We’ve got something for everyone on this list, from inexpensive fun products to highly collectible, limited-print-run gifts, so let’s take a look!

Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy Scene Boxes

Do you love the art on Magic: The Gathering cards and wish you could fit them together to form a whole scene? Then these Scene Boxes are just perfect for you. Every time there’s a Magic crossover, we get a fresh batch of these, and they look great. The latest round of Final Fantasy cards includes key scenes from four of the games (I, VIII, IX, and XV), with mechanically unique cards and great art. And at $42 MSRP, they’re very reasonably priced for a friend gift. Or for an office white elephant gift exchange that you want to end up taking home yourself…