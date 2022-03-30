Ghostwire: Tokyo Is Destined to Become a Cult Classic

Earlier this year, I was lucky enough to watch a gameplay preview of Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo. When someone asked me what I thought about the game, I said something along the lines of “I really liked it. It’s kind of like one of those PS2 games that didn’t go over well at launch but everyone ends up loving years later.” I’m fairly sure they didn’t quite know what to make of that reaction.

Yet, after playing through the final version of Ghostwire: Tokyo, I still find myself sticking pretty close to that initial impression. Ghostwire: Tokyo is the kind of game that just feels destined to become a cult classic.

There is a degree to which Ghostwire‘s presumed cult status is the result of its flaws. The game’s pacing is unusual and uneven, its story really falters in the home stretch, and the game’s combat is…bad. That last point is the biggest mood killer. We don’t always expect horror games to have great combat, but Ghostwire never seems sure if it wants you to be able to become a magical warrior or if it would prefer you only fought when absolutely necessary. As a result, combat sequences often boil down to the same repetitive actions. You’re offered a variety of skills, but it soon becomes too easy to rely on a few of them to slowly whittle away at enemies. It’s not especially rewarding, and it’s not particularly tense. Those are two things you don’t want to be able to say about combat in a horror game.

For a time, I also found Ghostwire: Tokyo‘s (mostly) open-world design to be one of its biggest flaws. Some of the game’s most memorable early sequences occurred during tighter, more “restrained” sequences that felt a bit closer to developer Tango Gameworks’ previous titles. At the very least, I sometimes wished its structure was closer to The Evil Within 2‘s blend of linear levels and hub areas. Ghostwire sometimes softly pushes you to go out and explore via sidequests and activities, but much like the game’s combat, there were many other times when the game felt so noncommital to the idea of true open-world design that I started to wonder if the developers would have been better off ignoring that approach entirely.