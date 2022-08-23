Collision 2022 Recap: Where Tech Meets Pop Culture with DC Comics, Webtoon, Exploding Kittens, and GameSquare

In our first ever trip to Collision, Den of Geek teamed up with DC Comics and WEBTOON to chat about the future of web, digital, and print comics, as well as how the mediums and publishers are bringing new readers to every aspect of the comics marketplace. I was lucky enough to be asked to present our Collision Fest panel with DC Editor-in-Chief, Marie Javins, and Head of Content at WebToon, David Lee.

It was a great chat that spanned the gauntlet of how the companies are creating a two-way street between webcomics and the comic shop with titles like Wayne Family Adventures, Vixen: NYC, and the recently released Zatanna and the Ripper. We were also excited to reveal the release dates of new WEBTOON DC collaborations like Zatanna and the Ripper and the upcoming Red Hood and the Outlaws.

If you can’t get enough of the behind the scenes chat then we had an even deeper dive on our Collision Fest podcast, which you can listen to right now below. There, Marie and David give us some incredible insight on the collaboration between the two companies, how it started, where it’s going, and why its massive success is something for every comics fan to be excited about.

As someone who has both a pull list at my local comic shop and a ton of webtoons I follow religiously, this was a really great place to explore both mediums and to talk about why they’re equally as important when we think about the future of the comics industry!