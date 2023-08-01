Baldur’s Gate 3: Which Edition Should You Buy?

Many video games these days come in “editions,” and quite frankly, it’s hard to keep track of which version includes what content. Usually, if you buy the base edition, you get the game and that’s it, but from there things get weird.

Some publishers and developers sell slightly more expensive versions of a game to push out cosmetic DLC, and others package games with season passes for even more money. Lately, some studios have even sold exorbitantly expensive editions of games that come with tons of ludicrous physical goodies, but they back so much into these versions that they have no more room for the actual games. Thankfully, Baldur’s Gate 3’s editions are far more straightforward. They’re expensive, but they aren’t confusing.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Every Edition Difference Explained

Currently, Baldur’s Gate 3 comes in three editions: Base, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s. The base edition, which costs $70, is just that: the base game. However, the vanilla experience already provides more bang for your buck than most RPGs. Larian Studios boss Swen Vincke told IGN that one playthrough of the campaign should take anywhere between 75 to 100 hours, and that’s only if you skip side missions. Completionists could expect upwards of 200 hours of content, and that isn’t even counting any DLC, free or otherwise, Larian plans on adding down the line. If the Early Access version is anything to go by, the base version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is a must-buy on its own, especially for RPG and Dungeon & Dragons fans.

The next level up, Digital Deluxe, will cost $80, but only if you’ve waited to buy the game. Anyone who played the Early Access version of Baldur’s Gate 3 (or at least just pre-ordered it) will receive the Digital Deluxe content free of charge. But what constitutes “Digital Deluxe content,” you ask? As is the case with many games, the Digital Deluxe Edition will include a digital soundtrack, artbook, and character sheets. This version of the game will also include some bonus in-game potions, camp supplies, and an exclusive dice skin (one for the PC version and one for the PlayStation 5 port).