The Best Cards Games to Play This Christmas

Thirty-One

This game is ancient. Not quite as old as Christmas itself, but close. Most variants of this game are known as Cribbage or Blackjack. It may sound unfamiliar now, but you’ll remember how this goes pretty quickly.

The Goal

You want to get yourself a hand that adds-up to “31.” You can play the “21” version of this, which is more common at casinos, but “31” is more friendly. For the purposes of adding, aces are worth “11.” (Which is probably different from what you’re used to.)

The Setup

Everybody gets three face-down cards, and then, three face-up cards. You can call the three face-up cards the “widow.” Everybody can see these cards, and in one variation, you can decide to trade these cards with other players.

How to Play and How to Win

You want to be the first person to get to 31 without going over. Failing that, you want to be able to have the highest rank hand in a “showdown.” The best way to play this game is by betting, so use some poker chips, candy canes, or whatever. Everybody antes up an equal amount and then you go around, taking turns, swapping out your cards, hoping that what you have will beat the other players. Keep in mind, you’re basing this guess off of the “widow” cards you can see, rather than the hidden cards.

You can then take turns betting, or a player can “knockm” which is the moment they reveal they’ve already hit 31. That person automatically wins the pot. Otherwise, it’s a test of hand versus hand. If you’ve got the higher ranked hand, you can beat your opponent, if not, you’re out. The last player standing (or the first person to 31) wins.

Six Card Golf

Don’t be thrown off by the name of this game. It’s not really like golf at all. The only similarity is that there’s nine rounds (or deals). You can call these “holes” like in golf. We won’t judge.