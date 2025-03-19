The Most Unexplainable User-Submitted UFO Videos of 2024

Coming in at number 5 is this weird video from Bolton, England. When analyzing these videos, we want to look for anything mundane the object could be, such as birds, balloons, SpaceX rockets, stars, planets, or airplanes to name a few. When we can’t match it up to something we know, it is an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) or the more scientifically posh, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). The key word being “unidentified.” Congress defines UAP as something not immediately identifiable. It doesn’t mean it is aliens, it just means we are not sure what it is. It also means a UAP to one person may be easily explainable to another. You may be able to easily identify some of the videos in this article. If that is the case, let us know.

In this report, the witness says, there were “thee black objects slowly moving, the last one seemed to be triangular with a dim light in [the] middle.” He says he tried to capture the third black object but it “suddenly disappeared.”

In the video, it is dusk, and the object appears very dark against the clouds. There were two videos submitted, both of a dark object moving very high among the clouds. The objects do not move notably fast, so it is possible they are balloons floating in the wind, but they certainly look odd. It is even more odd that there were three and one disappeared.

4. Enigma #295340

Location: Sarasota, Florida

Date/Time: 2024 July 1 • 11:55:40 AM EDT

Link to report and video: https://enigmalabs.io/sighting/295340

Fortunately, this is a daytime sighting. Random lights at night are easy to mistake for something weird, but daytime objects can be seen better, so hard-to-explain videos captured during the day are more rare. In this case, the objects seem to be a clear round, metallic orb. It also could be a balloon, but it is moving very quickly. The palm trees do not seem to be blown by strong winds, which is what would carry a balloon so quickly through the sky. It also looks like it is made of metal.

“Something made out of metal appeared out of nowhere,” the witness stated in the report. “And disappeared just as quick.”