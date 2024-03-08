Link Tank: Zack Snyder Actually Believes Rebel Moon Had More Viewers Than Barbie

“Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4 grossed $3.8M in Thursday night previews that began at 2PM yesterday, a figure that KOs the preview figure of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ($3M), which stands as the best opening for a DWA title since Universal acquired the studio.”

Blank Shores, a new sci-fi short film from DUST, stars Georgina Campbell as a woman embarking on a journey to reconnect with the love she’s lost.

“With the police unable to help, Emily takes it upon herself to investigate the disappearance of her partner. A small clue leads her to the discovery of an unregulated world far removed from her own. Soon, Emily’s journey to reconnect becomes a struggle for survival. ‘The film’s themes of child loss and mental health mean a lot to us… We wanted Blank Shores to explore these themes within the sci-fi genre,’ says director Alex Kyrou.”

House of Cards meets House of the Dragon as Robin Wright returns to the director’s chair for a new psychological thriller in which she will star opposite Olivia Cooke.

“It’s going to be a busy year for actress Robin Wright. Not only is the House of Cards star returning to Netflix for their new dark fantasy, Damsel, she’s also heading back to the director’s chair. In this interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Wright reveals that for her next directing project she’ll be working with Prime Video on a new psychological thriller titled The Girlfriend.”