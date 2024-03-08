Link Tank: Zack Snyder Actually Believes Rebel Moon Had More Viewers Than Barbie
Zack Snyder’s braggadocio reaches new heights as the director argues to Joe Rogan that his movie Rebel Moon did better in theaters than Barbie.
“According to him, Netflix’s whole distribution model is so ‘crazy’ that he thinks more people have probably seen his movie Rebel Moon—Part One: A Child Of Fire than Barbie (when it was in theaters)—due to Netflix’s ubiquity and the fact that you can just throw something on without having to go out to a theater and buy a separate ticket. That seems completely absurd…”
Kung Fu Panda 4 set records for a DreamWorks Animation preview, which bodes well for its opening weekend.
“Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4 grossed $3.8M in Thursday night previews that began at 2PM yesterday, a figure that KOs the preview figure of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ($3M), which stands as the best opening for a DWA title since Universal acquired the studio.”
Blank Shores, a new sci-fi short film from DUST, stars Georgina Campbell as a woman embarking on a journey to reconnect with the love she’s lost.
“With the police unable to help, Emily takes it upon herself to investigate the disappearance of her partner. A small clue leads her to the discovery of an unregulated world far removed from her own. Soon, Emily’s journey to reconnect becomes a struggle for survival. ‘The film’s themes of child loss and mental health mean a lot to us… We wanted Blank Shores to explore these themes within the sci-fi genre,’ says director Alex Kyrou.”
House of Cards meets House of the Dragon as Robin Wright returns to the director’s chair for a new psychological thriller in which she will star opposite Olivia Cooke.
“It’s going to be a busy year for actress Robin Wright. Not only is the House of Cards star returning to Netflix for their new dark fantasy, Damsel, she’s also heading back to the director’s chair. In this interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Wright reveals that for her next directing project she’ll be working with Prime Video on a new psychological thriller titled The Girlfriend.”
Anime fans are mourning the death of the creator behind the Dragon Ball franchise, Akira Toriyama.
“Akira Toriyama, best known for creating the manga and anime franchise Dragon Ball, died last week at age 68. His March 1 death was confirmed on Friday in a statement posted on X by his manga and design production company Bird Studio, as well as Capsule Corporation Tokyo.”