Link Tank: New RSVLTS Collection Will ‘Power The Force’ for Star Wars Fans

As YouTube turns 20, the disruptor that popularized streaming wants to take an even bigger bite out of mainstream media.

“[YouTube] helped introduce the world to streaming with its launch two decades ago has had a twisty-turny journey in Hollywood on its way to establishing itself as a digital household utility. If you want to find anything on video, the search invariably starts on YouTube. This is a dramatic shift from the first few years of YouTube’s existence, when most of Hollywood viewed the Silicon Valley-born company as a copyright-infringing pariah. Now, no major studio or network can afford not to post its trailers, clips, previews and promotional interviews on the platform.”

In the SXSW trailer for The Studio on Apple TV+, Seth Rogen is desperate for celebrity approval.

“Ahead of its premiere tonight at SXSW, Apple TV+ has released the latest trailer for The Studio, it’s upcoming half-hour comedy series which stars Seth Rogen as the new head of a movie studio who desperately wants to keep the future of movies alive. ‘Being the head of Continental is the only job I’ve ever wanted,’ says Rogen’s Matt. ‘I got into all this, because, you know I love movies, but now I have this fear that my job is to ruin them.’”

