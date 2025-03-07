Link Tank: New RSVLTS Collection Will ‘Power The Force’ for Star Wars Fans
A new lineup of RSVLTS Star Wars gear, the first trailer for Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ series, Cynthia Erivo’s action thriller project, and more!
The Star Wars “Power The Force” collection from RSVLTS celebrates many fan-favorite droids and special instruments that have powered the universe throughout the years.
“The collection includes fantastical tech-themed array of Star Wars designs that feature some classic and new droids and lightsabers from over the decades, all available on RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX™ material with select designs available across the classic (unisex) style, with select designs being available in women’s, youth and preschooler styles/sizing. The collection also includes a few All-Day Polos and golf accessories (ball markers), as well as a crewneck t-shirt and a snapback hat.
Each button-down shirt retails for $70; $70 for the All Day Polo; t-shirts are $32; $45 for youth button-down; $39 for preschooler button-down; $35 for the TLB hat; $15 for the golf ball markers.
As YouTube turns 20, the disruptor that popularized streaming wants to take an even bigger bite out of mainstream media.
“[YouTube] helped introduce the world to streaming with its launch two decades ago has had a twisty-turny journey in Hollywood on its way to establishing itself as a digital household utility. If you want to find anything on video, the search invariably starts on YouTube. This is a dramatic shift from the first few years of YouTube’s existence, when most of Hollywood viewed the Silicon Valley-born company as a copyright-infringing pariah. Now, no major studio or network can afford not to post its trailers, clips, previews and promotional interviews on the platform.”
In the SXSW trailer for The Studio on Apple TV+, Seth Rogen is desperate for celebrity approval.
“Ahead of its premiere tonight at SXSW, Apple TV+ has released the latest trailer for The Studio, it’s upcoming half-hour comedy series which stars Seth Rogen as the new head of a movie studio who desperately wants to keep the future of movies alive. ‘Being the head of Continental is the only job I’ve ever wanted,’ says Rogen’s Matt. ‘I got into all this, because, you know I love movies, but now I have this fear that my job is to ruin them.’”
Cynthia Erivo has lined up her next project: a unique action thriller called Karoshi.
“Cynthia Erivo, who attended the Oscars last weekend thanks to her nomination for Wicked, has lined up her next movie role. The Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner has joined Past Lives breakout Teo Yoo and Isabel May (1923) in Karoshi, a unique action-thriller being made by Lionsgate. Takashi Doscher, who was behind the 2019 post-apocalyptic thriller Only, wrote the script and is directing.”
Kevin Hart apparently tackled Seth Meyers during a ‘Day Drinking’ segment, but neither of them remembers it.
“Seth Meyers is known to occasionally get his guests fully hammered, thanks to his recurring ‘Day Drinking’ bit. Apparently, a recent episode resulted in the NBC host getting tackled to the ground by Kevin Hart — though neither man actually remembers it. Stopping by Late Night on Thursday, the stand-up comedian admitted that both he and Meyers ‘got a reality check’ when they went day drinking after walking into the bar with perhaps too much confidence. According to Meyers, Hart called him the next morning and ‘yelled at me like I had tried to kill you.’”