Link Tank: Netflix’s Ripley Broadens Andrew Scott’s Villainous Resume
It’s always fun to see Andrew Scott play a villain like Ripley, but the verdict is still out regarding some sequel news in this week’s Link Tank.
Andrew Scott always kills it as a villain, and his big role in Netflix’s Ripley proves it.
“[Ripley creator Steven] Zaillian landed on Scott as his Ripley because ‘I love the look of Andrew. Andrew has an incredible face, and he’s complicated in the way I felt the character was. I’d seen him as Moriarty [in Sherlock], I’d seen him as the priest in Fleabag, and I thought just between those two roles that’s a big range.’”
Read more at The Hollywood Reporter
Drew Goddard has been tapped to write and direct a fifth Matrix film, but is it doomed to fail?
“Goddard is a talented filmmaker, though his filmography is far from flawless. And apparently he approached Warner with an exciting pitch they couldn’t refuse, though it’s safe to assume the studio was just waiting for a chance to milk this beloved franchise. But even with the best possible intentions, Matrix 5 seemingly has everything going against it.”
In The Bride!, Christian Bale and Jesse Buckley paint a haunting image of the “married” monsters in a new era.
“The history of cinema has been filled with interpretations of Frankenstein’s monster and the Bride of Frankenstein—and today, two more are added to the list. Maggie Gyllenhaal took to social media Thursday to reveal the first look at the lead characters of her new film, The Bride!, coming to theaters next year, and they’re both hauntingly beautiful.”
Today is the 50th anniversary of Carrie, the debut novel from horror juggernaut, Stephen King.
“Stephen King’s debut novel Carrie was published 50 years ago on Friday, a fact that the author himself can barely believe—though the fact that he’s still alive to enjoy the book five decades later is all the more incredible to him. As King tweeted on Thursday, ‘Tomorrow, Carrie turns 50. Hard to believe I’m alive to see it.’”
It’s been almost thirty years since Happy Gilmore was in theaters, but Adam Sandler actually has a sequel written!
“Forget the 2024 election, the Final Four, and every other major event. A breathless Drew Barrymore has got the REAL news. In a preview clip from Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the daytime TV host broke some major Adam Sandler news – he has a screenplay written for Happy Gilmore 2.”