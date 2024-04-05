Link Tank: Netflix’s Ripley Broadens Andrew Scott’s Villainous Resume

Andrew Scott always kills it as a villain, and his big role in Netflix’s Ripley proves it.

“[Ripley creator Steven] Zaillian landed on Scott as his Ripley because ‘I love the look of Andrew. Andrew has an incredible face, and he’s complicated in the way I felt the character was. I’d seen him as Moriarty [in Sherlock], I’d seen him as the priest in Fleabag, and I thought just between those two roles that’s a big range.’”

Read more at The Hollywood Reporter

Drew Goddard has been tapped to write and direct a fifth Matrix film, but is it doomed to fail?