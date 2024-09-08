Link Tank: Mark Hamill’s Impression of Star Wars Co-Star Harrison Ford Is Spot On
How Mark Hamill kills it as Harrison Ford, why Academy Award speeches are cut short, and what's up at TIFF in this edition of Link Tank!
We’ve seen Mark Hamill’s Harrison Ford impression before, but honestly, it never gets old.
“One of the most sublime impersonations of Harrison Ford isn’t from anyone on SNL rather his former Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill who can nail the gruff low bass of the Han Solo actor. Prior to his interview in the Deadline studio for the movie, The Life of Chuck, we got Hamill going with his Ford impression, here he regales the actor’s interaction with a David Blaine magic trick.”
Malcolm Washington, the filmmaking son of Pauletta and Denzel Washington, makes his feature directorial debut on the film festival circuit with The Piano Lesson.
“‘It’s all a little overwhelming. When you make something that’s so personal to you, it feels like you’re just making it for yourself or for your people. But then you’re reminded that this will exist in the world,’ says Malcolm Washington of his feature directorial debut, The Piano Lesson. The adaptation of the August Wilson play of the same name screened at the Telluride Film Festival before bowing in front of its biggest audience to date at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).”
Read more at The Hollywood Reporter
Ever wonder why Oscar acceptance speeches are cut off after 45 seconds?
“Some big winners have made speeches that impacted the community, further pushing the significance of celebrating their talents and love for the craft. Nowadays, however, winners have to make their speeches very concise. And if you are curious why award shows decide to do this, we have to go back to the 15th Academy Awards…”
Director Azazel Jacobs has done it again! His Three Daughters, starring Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen is a real tearjerker.
“His Three Daughters… is a sentimental, sweet, and very ‘actorly’ film, and feels more like a stage play despite being written for the screen. The story mostly takes place inside the father’s apartment over the course of several days, as the trio of unalike women attempts to reconcile their differences with the grief that’s currently uniting them, waiting for their father to finally pass… If I had wanted to bet $1,000 on my initial expectation, something along the lines of ‘the three women will understand that they have more in common than they realize and will grow to learn from one another’s differences,’ I’d be a little bit richer.”
In The Friend, which is premiering at TIFF, Naomi Watts finds healing in caring for a Great Dane named Apollo.
“Directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, the film stars Naomi Watts as Iris, a woman who is grieving the suicide of her mentor, author Walter (Bill Murray). When Walter dies he leaves Iris to clean up the various aspects of his life – and to take care of Apollo (Bing), a Great Dane with an even greater personality. For McGehee and Siegel it had been an almost six-year journey to get the movie made… but when they started talking to Watts things really coalesced.”