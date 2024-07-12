Link Tank: Lumina Visited by Talking Strange Podcast Before Its July 12 Premiere
Interviews from the Lumina premiere, the return of Outlander, Michael Bay’s possible TV debut, and more in this edition of Link Tank!
Talking Strange host Aaron Sagers visited the premiere of the alien abduction inspired Lumina to talk to the creatives behind the sci-fi film, which releases widely in theaters today.
“Lumina just had its premiere at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles, California. The sci-fi flick by writer/director Gino McKoy explores what would happen to the loved ones of individuals who were abducted by aliens. Joining McKoy are actor Ken Lawson and producer David Seychell, who spoke to Aaron about the project!”
Fans of Outlander can finally have a glimpse at the back half of season 7, and an announced spinoff series isn’t far behind.
“[Starz] has announced a bunch of new TV shows and premiere dates at the 2024 Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour. But let’s be real, nothing screams Starz more than its claim-to-fame in recent years: the sexy period drama Outlander. And thankfully, Starz ends the ‘droughtlander,’ as the fans have dubbed it, by serving up new photos for its return.”
Although The Witcher will introduce a whole different actor for its male lead, another character is also undergoing her own cosmetic changes.
“In the upcoming season, Ciri undergoes a striking transformation, which includes getting a tattoo and a new haircut. Sources indicate that scenes depicting Ciri receiving her tattoo on her thigh have already been filmed, and this moment is expected to tie into her time with the group known as The Rats.”
Michael Bay is rumored to be in consideration for his first TV directing gig for Netflix’s Barbaric, a fantasy series starring Sam Claflin and Sir Patrick Stewart.
“Should Bay take up the helm and bring Barbaric to life for Netflix, it would be the veteran director’s first TV project. And whilst the show isn’t a 100% sure thing at this stage (such is the nature of the streaming age beast), the prospect of the action legend — who previously collaborated with the streamer on 6 Underground — bringing his kinetic brand of cinematic spectacle to the small screen is an exciting one.”
If the trailer is any indication, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are poised to break many hearts in A24’s We Live in Time.
“They’re a damn charming couple. When they meet, Almut is a budding chef and Tobias is a recent divorcé. After their worlds (quite literally) collide, they become inseparable. The trailer is about two minutes long—and Pugh and Garfield are so convincing that I’d believe it you told me they real-life partners this whole time.”