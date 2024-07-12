Link Tank: Lumina Visited by Talking Strange Podcast Before Its July 12 Premiere

Talking Strange host Aaron Sagers visited the premiere of the alien abduction inspired Lumina to talk to the creatives behind the sci-fi film, which releases widely in theaters today.

“Lumina just had its premiere at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles, California. The sci-fi flick by writer/director Gino McKoy explores what would happen to the loved ones of individuals who were abducted by aliens. Joining McKoy are actor Ken Lawson and producer David Seychell, who spoke to Aaron about the project!”

Fans of Outlander can finally have a glimpse at the back half of season 7, and an announced spinoff series isn’t far behind.