Link Tank: First Oppenheimer Trailer is a Countdown Clock

“Last weekend, Jordan Peele’s third horror movie was finally released, and with that came discussions about the meaning and layers of the text. That meant if you wanted to engage and avoid spoilers, you had to be on high alert. I thought I was avoiding it pretty well until Logan Paul went viral, against my will, by talking about how the movie didn’t make sense. The wave of memes and replies of ‘It’s about people like you‘ made me more aware of the thematic elements before I saw the movie.”

Could Bridgerton and The Gray Man star Regé-Jean Paul be the next James Bond? The Russo Brothers seem to think so.

“Despite not being the latest member to join the MCU, #BridgertonBae Regé-Jean Page is at the center of talks once again about possibly taking on the James Bond/007 mantle thanks in large part to the Russo Brothers. The famous movie bros, who directed the recently released Netflix film The Gray Man, in which Page starred, said as much during an interview with RadioTimes.com. According to Deadline, both Joe and Anthony Russo feel as if the dashingly handsome actor would excel at the role if given the chance.”

Breaking Bad once had an episode titled “Better Call Saul,” and now Better Call Saul has an episode titled “Breaking Bad.”