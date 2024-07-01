Link Tank: Inside Out 2 Hits $1 Billion Worldwide in Record Time

“The third entry in Paramount’s post-apocalyptic series, A Quiet Place: Day One, beat expectations with $53 million domestically and $98 million globally in its box office debut. It landed the best start of the three films, above the original 2018 A Quiet Place, ($50 million in its opening) and the 2021 sequel, A Quiet Place Part II (a $48 million debut, but one that happened during COVID). The enduring appeal of the trio of films, the most recent entry serving as an origin story, signals that A Quiet Place has enough power to fill seats at multiplexes based on the strength of its name. It joins the company of other big horror properties, like The Conjuring, Paranormal Activity and Insidious, all of which remain popular but have experienced some diminishing returns over the course of many sequels and spinoffs.”

A new Hellboy movie is coming later this year, from the mind of the iconic character’s original creator.

Paul Mescal is ready for the limelight in the first official images from Ridley Scott’s long-awaited sequel to Gladiator, arriving in theaters this fall.

“Scott knew his star had been born when he watched Normal People, and thought he was ‘absolutely perfect’ for the role after speaking with the Irish actor via Zoom for 20 minutes. Vanity Fair has the first-look photos for Scott’s upcoming sequel, and yes, Mescal looks right at home in this movie’s Roman Empire: buff, handsome, and deadly. Mescal plays Lucius, the nephew of former Emperor Commodus as seen in the first Gladiator film.”

