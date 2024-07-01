Link Tank: Inside Out 2 Hits $1 Billion Worldwide in Record Time
Pixar's latest effort shatters box office records and more news in today's Link Tank!
The death of the movie theater was greatly exaggerated. Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 became the first movie in 11 months to gross over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and in record time for an animated feature.
“There’s joy all around as Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has crossed the coveted $1B milestone at the worldwide box office. With $1,014.8B through 19 days, this is the quickest time to the mark for an animated movie ever, besting the previous record holder, Frozen 2, which got there in 25. Only 11 animated films have ever crossed the $1B threshold, and of those, Disney and Pixar combined now have eight.”
Read more about the weekend box office here
Speaking of the box office, A Quiet Place: Day One continues the franchise hot streak, cementing this horror series as one of the most financially reliable today.
“The third entry in Paramount’s post-apocalyptic series, A Quiet Place: Day One, beat expectations with $53 million domestically and $98 million globally in its box office debut. It landed the best start of the three films, above the original 2018 A Quiet Place, ($50 million in its opening) and the 2021 sequel, A Quiet Place Part II (a $48 million debut, but one that happened during COVID). The enduring appeal of the trio of films, the most recent entry serving as an origin story, signals that A Quiet Place has enough power to fill seats at multiplexes based on the strength of its name. It joins the company of other big horror properties, like The Conjuring, Paranormal Activity and Insidious, all of which remain popular but have experienced some diminishing returns over the course of many sequels and spinoffs.”
Discover more about A Quiet Place‘s run here
A new Hellboy movie is coming later this year, from the mind of the iconic character’s original creator.
Paul Mescal is ready for the limelight in the first official images from Ridley Scott’s long-awaited sequel to Gladiator, arriving in theaters this fall.
“Scott knew his star had been born when he watched Normal People, and thought he was ‘absolutely perfect’ for the role after speaking with the Irish actor via Zoom for 20 minutes. Vanity Fair has the first-look photos for Scott’s upcoming sequel, and yes, Mescal looks right at home in this movie’s Roman Empire: buff, handsome, and deadly. Mescal plays Lucius, the nephew of former Emperor Commodus as seen in the first Gladiator film.”
Neopets is celebrating its 25th anniversary in style this summer at San Diego Comic-Con!
Neopets, the original virtual pet site that galvanized a generation of online gamers, is celebrating 25 years of epic fandom at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con! Following two fan-fuelled years at the iconic convention, the brand will be back with even more merchandise and activations to connect with passionate event-goers.
Neopets will be setting up shop from Wednesday, July 24th to Sunday, July 28th at booth #3839 where fans can meet The Neopets Team (TNT) and access exclusive PhatMojo plush, Neohoods with exclusive codes, Con bag, contests, rare photo opportunities, new plot sneak peeks, and MORE! The brand’s appearance at SDCC will bring color to Neopets’ 25th Anniversary celebrations, and round-off an exciting year of new updates, which kicked off with a leadership change this time last year.
As with every adaptation, there are critical differences between the source material and the TV series of House of the Dragon.
“Although the showrunners of Game of Thrones were often forced to condense George R. R. Martin’s 800-plus-page novels into merely 10 episodes a season, the House of the Dragon showrunners have had a lot more room to breathe: The infamous Dance of the Dragons accounts for only around 200 pages of Fire & Blood. Between that and the book‘s more detached format—rather than being told from the point of view of the characters, it’s a scholarly history of the Targaryen dynasty—House of the Dragon has been allowed to make a ton of bold changes to the source material. Ahead, you’ll find 10 of the show’s most notable adaptive flourishes.”