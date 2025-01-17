Link Tank: Free LSD, a Punk Rock Showcase with Aliens, Visits the Talking Strange Podcast
Aliens and punk rockers, Batman-themed shoes, an action star turned director, and more in the Link Tank.
Musician and filmmaker Dimitri Coats, guitarist for the punk supergroup OFF!, joined Talking Strange to discuss his punk rock sci-fi comedy feature film, Free LSD.
Aaron: Who among the cast of musicians took to acting in a surprising way?
Dimitri: That would have to be Keith. People would pull me aside and say, ‘Hey, are you sure you know what you’re doing? He has the lead role!’ … And I would tell everybody, ‘Look, I wrote this role for him; I know his strengths; I know his weaknesses; and I truly believe that he can do it!’ And something really remarkable happened in editing where we made him more reactionary… His face and his eyes were so expressive, like a window into how he was feeling.
Aaron: Knowing how he is as a performer on stage and then seeing this, it felt like two different people.
Dimitri: Yeah, as we assembled his performance in the editing process, this kind of Forrest Gump quality started to emerge, and we were like, ‘Oooo, that’s great! This is working!’
That’s the thing about this film: we knew our fans would appreciate it, and maybe punk rock fans in general would appreciate it because of all the people who are in it… and then we started thinking, ‘What is somebody going to think that’s coming at this completely cold… and has no idea that there’s actually a band called OFF! and that record exists?’
I am extremely proud of the outcome, and I think in some ways it’s a touching film. We didn’t set out for it to be such, but there are times when it’s moving. And that was the psychedelia that we wanted.
Cat Footwear and DC have joined forces to unveil a limited-edition Batman-themed shoe collection called “Built for the Knight.”
“This Gotham City-inspired line merges Cat Footwear’s durability with the iconic heroism of Batman, designed for those who tackle life’s everyday challenges head-on, whether at work or in the shadows of the city. Featuring two standout styles—the Colorado Grader and the Intruder Galosh—each pair in this collection pays homage to Batman’s rich history with unique elements like the comic strip lining and the iconic Batman logo, making each shoe a badge of honor for fans ready to protect their own Gotham.”
Damon Wayans spoke about how he “purposely” got himself fired from Saturday Night Live by going off script.
“Wayans’ frustration bubbled up during a live sketch called Mr. Monopoly. He didn’t feel that the sketch was strong, but after dress rehearsal, it was chosen above one of his own sketches, which was once again cut for time. ‘I snapped. I just did not care,’ Wayan said.”
Korean action star Jang Hyuk is set to make his directorial and writing debut with action film Stop Stop Dark Cold.
“Jang Hyuk has played roles in films like Volcano High, The Swordsman, The Killer and Iris 2 as well as shows like Slave Hunters and Bloody Heart. Trained extensively in Jeet Kune Do, Jang will mark his directorial and writing debut with Stop Stop Dark Cold. [The film] is currently in the script development phase and is slated to begin production in mid-2025.”
Severance star Tramell Tillman is setting the record straight about his character on the Apple TV+ series… and whether he’ll dance again.
“Like the rest of the world, Tramell Tillman is rewatching season one of Severance. As one of the stars of the hit Apple TV+ series — Tillman plays Milchick, the supervisor of the severed employees of Lumon Industries — he was, of course, there for all of it. But the show’s unexpectedly long hiatus has been testing his memory, too, and he wanted to make sure he was prepared for all the questions coming his way during the press tour for the long-awaited season two premiere.”