Link Tank: Free LSD, a Punk Rock Showcase with Aliens, Visits the Talking Strange Podcast

Musician and filmmaker Dimitri Coats, guitarist for the punk supergroup OFF!, joined Talking Strange to discuss his punk rock sci-fi comedy feature film, Free LSD.

Aaron: Who among the cast of musicians took to acting in a surprising way?

Dimitri: That would have to be Keith. People would pull me aside and say, ‘Hey, are you sure you know what you’re doing? He has the lead role!’ … And I would tell everybody, ‘Look, I wrote this role for him; I know his strengths; I know his weaknesses; and I truly believe that he can do it!’ And something really remarkable happened in editing where we made him more reactionary… His face and his eyes were so expressive, like a window into how he was feeling.

Aaron: Knowing how he is as a performer on stage and then seeing this, it felt like two different people.