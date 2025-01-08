Link Tank: Exclusive A Real Bug’s Life Season 2 Clip

Tiny heroes, huge drama! A REAL BUG’S LIFE is back for a thrilling second season that’s bigger and bolder than ever. Inspired by the world of Disney and Pixar’s A Bug’s Life, the Disney+ original series from National Geographic takes us on another extraordinary adventure into the micro-bug world — where the forces of nature play out on a completely different scale and miniature creatures rely on amazing superpowers to make it through each day.

Check out an exclusive clip from the series before its release on January 15!

Just a little over a week before the movie drops, Universal decided to reveal the appearance of the titular The Wolf Man in their upcoming horror movie.

Awards season is heating up, which means the Gloden Globes have come and gone. Here are the winners from the show this past Sunday, highlighted by The Brutalist and Shogun.