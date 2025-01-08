Link Tank: Exclusive A Real Bug’s Life Season 2 Clip
Check out an exclusive clip from the second season of National Geographic's A Real Bug's Life and more in today's Link Tank!
Tiny heroes, huge drama! A REAL BUG’S LIFE is back for a thrilling second season that’s bigger and bolder than ever. Inspired by the world of Disney and Pixar’s A Bug’s Life, the Disney+ original series from National Geographic takes us on another extraordinary adventure into the micro-bug world — where the forces of nature play out on a completely different scale and miniature creatures rely on amazing superpowers to make it through each day.
Check out an exclusive clip from the series before its release on January 15!
Just a little over a week before the movie drops, Universal decided to reveal the appearance of the titular The Wolf Man in their upcoming horror movie.
Awards season is heating up, which means the Gloden Globes have come and gone. Here are the winners from the show this past Sunday, highlighted by The Brutalist and Shogun.
“The 82nd Golden Globe Awards are well underway tonight, with Nikki Glaser hosting the annual ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Emilia Pérez leads the film category with a total of 10 nominations, becoming the most nominated comedy or musical film in Golden Globes history, while FX’s The Bear leads the TV category with five. Ahead of the ceremony tonight, Viola Davis and Ted Danson were presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.”
Speaking of awards season, SAG announced their nominations for the ceremony.
“The 2025 SAG Awards nominations have been revealed. Wicked leads this year’s film nominations with five nods, followed by A Complete Unknown with four nods and Emilia Pérez and Anora with three nominations each. All four films are nominated for the SAG Awards‘ top prize of best cast, along with Conclave, which landed two nominations, as did The Last Showgirl.”
The NFL Playoffs are this weekend! Discover all you need to know to stay up-to-date with the final 14 teams alive for the Super Bowl.
“After the Detroit Lions’ victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, all six wild-card matchups for the 2024 NFL playoffs are set. The Lions are the 1-seed in the NFC, while the Kansas City Chiefs are the 1-seed in the AFC. Both teams have byes to the divisional round and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.”