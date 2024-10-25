Link Tank: eBay Live Charity Auctions Entice Collectors with Rare Items and Worthy Causes
Patrick Dempsey is teasing that he might be involved in Scream 7 and will reprise his role in the slasher film.
“Dempsey originated the role of Mark Kincaid in 2000’s Scream 3, playing a detective investigating the most recent Ghostface murders. With a seventh installment of the Scream franchise underway, Dempsey confirmed he is in talks to reprise his role. ‘I’m waiting on the script,’ Dempsey said on the Today show.”
Christopher Nolan adds to the intrigue of his upcoming secret project by adding Tom Holland to the cast.
“Tom Holland will star in Christopher Nolan’s latest feature, joining Matt Damon in the top secret venture. Nolan wrote the script and is directing the project, which Universal Pictures will distribute. The studio has set a release date of July 17, 2026. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the setting is not present day.”
Don’t let all the sex scenes fool you; there’s nothing gratuitous about all the nudity in Hulu’s Rivals.
“Viewers shouldn’t let the titillating trappings of the show deceive them into thinking that’s all there is to the story. While Rivals is about people who are ‘hungry for sex,’ it’s more than its most salacious moments. Cooper’s raunchy novels are also known for her wry social commentary, and this adaptation maintains that lens.”
Kate Bush hasn’t released new music since 2011, but a recent interview reveals that her Stranger Things boost may inspire a bigger comeback for the ‘80s singer.
“Years from now, Stranger Things may be remembered more for launching the revival of Kate Bush than any actual content from the show. Two years after the series’ use of ‘Running Up That Hill’ made the 1985 song inescapable for an entire summer, the artist may be back with new music. If Max manages to survive whatever’s coming her way in season five, she’s going to be thrilled.”