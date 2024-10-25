Link Tank: eBay Live Charity Auctions Entice Collectors with Rare Items and Worthy Causes

Den of Geek’s latest live charity auction raised a ton of money for the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC), and we’re just getting started!

Fans and collectors alike showed up in droves for the latest eBay Live charity auction last night. Rare collectibles, comics, and apparel from Funko, Mondo, RSVLTS, Super 7, and more were up for bid, all to benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC). As the gift-giving season approaches, you won’t want to miss future auctions happening in 2024 on eBay Live! Be sure to click the link below to follow our channel to be notified about each of the upcoming events.

