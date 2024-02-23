Link Tank: Collectors ‘Gotta Catch ‘Em All’ for Pokémon Day and Beyond
In a special collectibles edition of Link Tank, we’ve got the scoop on trading cards, figures, LEGO sets, and more!
Announcing the Catch 151 auction on eBay, an epic one-day event featuring ultra-rare cards and collectibles, at accessible price points.
“Beginning at 12:01am EST on February 27 – the world renowned Pokémon Day – the auction will offer enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to elevate their collections with iconic pieces – including rare Charizard cards, the most searched Pokémon character on eBay – all starting at $1.51.
‘Pokémon Day has become an iconic moment for the community to come together and celebrate their fandom – for many Pokémon trainers, hunting down and catching cards and collectibles on eBay is all part of the experience,’ said Gene Cook, VP of Global Collectibles at eBay. ‘The Catch 151 event is celebrating that dedication by offering one of the most incredible collections of rare, high-end collectibles in a single event.’
eBay has been a top destination for Pokémon inventory since the game’s debut in 1996, and collectors continue to come to the marketplace to buy and sell trading cards, toys and collectible figures, fashion collaborations, luxury items, and more. In fact, searches for ‘Pokémon 151’ increased by nearly 11,000% YoY in January, and in October 2023 – the month after Pokémon announced a partnership with the Van Gogh Museum – global eBay users searched for ‘Pikachu Van Gogh’ nearly 40,000 times per day.”
Did you miss CGC’s first private signing with with artist Jae Lee? Don’t worry, there’s another opportunity to get your comic books signed and graded!
“CGC is excited to welcome comic book artist Jae Lee for an In-House Private Signing Event. Lee is an Eisner Award winning talent who has worked for some of the industries largest publishers such as Marvel, DC and Image Comics. Fans, get ready because Lee is offering a number of extra options for this signing in addition to his signatures!”
Keep an eye out for our Funko Bitty Pop! giveaway on Instagram! One of the newest collections include figures based on fan favorite characters from The Mandalorian.
“Your favorite Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ Pops! have been shrunk into Bitty Pops! Expand your collection with this assortment of Bitty Pop! collectibles featuring the most beloved characters in the galaxy! … Bitty Pops! are packaged in hard acrylic cases with detachable bottom lids. Detachable bottom lids double as acrylic bases, to which the Bitty Pop! collectibles are adhered.”
Collectibles based on the popular game Elden Ring always sell out quickly at the Crunchyroll store, so you might want to pre-order Ranni the Witch ASAP!
“From the hit game Elden Ring, Ranni the Witch joins FiguartsMINI, with adorably squashed proportions, lifelike eyes, and simple posability! Due to licensing and/or shipping restrictions, this product is only available for shipping within the US and Canada. [Estimated Ship Date: August 30, 2024]”
A possible new Dungeons & Dragons LEGO set originating from a LEGO Ideas contest was teased in a very creative way.
“LEGO Ideas held a Dungeons & Dragons contest towards the end of 2022, revealing the winner as Dragon’s Keep: Journey’s End by BoltBricks just over a year ago. It seems we are close to the final product being announced, as LEGO has published a teaser on social media today, showing several elements trapped in a Gelatinous Cube!”