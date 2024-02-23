Link Tank: Collectors ‘Gotta Catch ‘Em All’ for Pokémon Day and Beyond

Announcing the Catch 151 auction on eBay, an epic one-day event featuring ultra-rare cards and collectibles, at accessible price points.

“Beginning at 12:01am EST on February 27 – the world renowned Pokémon Day – the auction will offer enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to elevate their collections with iconic pieces – including rare Charizard cards, the most searched Pokémon character on eBay – all starting at $1.51.

‘Pokémon Day has become an iconic moment for the community to come together and celebrate their fandom – for many Pokémon trainers, hunting down and catching cards and collectibles on eBay is all part of the experience,’ said Gene Cook, VP of Global Collectibles at eBay. ‘The Catch 151 event is celebrating that dedication by offering one of the most incredible collections of rare, high-end collectibles in a single event.’

eBay has been a top destination for Pokémon inventory since the game’s debut in 1996, and collectors continue to come to the marketplace to buy and sell trading cards, toys and collectible figures, fashion collaborations, luxury items, and more. In fact, searches for ‘Pokémon 151’ increased by nearly 11,000% YoY in January, and in October 2023 – the month after Pokémon announced a partnership with the Van Gogh Museum – global eBay users searched for ‘Pikachu Van Gogh’ nearly 40,000 times per day.”